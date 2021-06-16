WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football star Addison Copeland III verbally commits to Pitt

Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences football star Addison Copeland III has verbally committed to attend Pitt. Copeland is a versatile athlete who plays receiver, defensive back and is a gifted punt and kick returner.

Pitt has had success recruiting in the Western New York area in the past, so it shouldn’t be surprising that it continues to look for gems here. Junior defensive end Jimmy Scott III of St. Francis committed to Pitt on Monday.

Past Western New Yorkers to thrive at Pitt include Canisius High grad and current Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison of Niagara Falls and former St. Joe’s star and ex-Chicago Bears linebacker Bryan Knight.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound Copeland has been on the Division I radar since his freshman year when he attended a NFL Hall of Fame-run camp in Syracuse. There, the fast and powerful lad received an offer from BYU. He has received more than 10 offers, including overtures from Syracuse, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Rutgers.

He initially accepted an offer from Rutgers last summer because he was uncertain how Covid-19 would impact his recruiting down the road. During the winter, he reopened his recruiting, resulting in his list of offers growing from six.