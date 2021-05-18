WNY Maritime/Health Sciences and Canisius top final News football polls

Tyree Parker’s Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences Falcons did not run the table.
But that one loss they did suffer provided the learning experience they needed to win the biggest game of the year even though they weren’t at their best early in the contest.
That perseverance enabled the Falcons to achieve another first in just their third season of existence. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences’ reward for winning a second straight Section VI Class B championship is earning its first Buffalo News Poll Championship.
The Falcons (5-1) finished first in the final Buffalo News Small Schools Poll with 49 points as they re ceived four first-place votes. Class B runner-up Iroquois and Class C champion Medina tied for second with 43 points.
“Being No. 1 for the first time is a great feeling for our program,” Falcons coach Tyree Parker said. “It’s a great accomplishment for our guys and our coaching staff. … It also shows what kind of kids that we have. Last year we thought we’d finish No. 1. We didn’t, and that was part of our motivation this year. We wanted to be back-to-back champions, and we wanted to be the No. 1 team in Western New York and collectively we got it done.”
Canisius (4-1) captured the top ranking in the Buffalo News Large Schools poll for the second year in a row on the strength of repeating as Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champion. The Crusaders secured four first-place votes en route to finishing with 49 points. Undefeated Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster finished second with 46 points and had one first-place vote.
Due to the pandemic, there were no state tournaments this football season.
The Falcons' lone loss to St. Francis came during a chaotic week in which the program was initially put on pause because a player thought he had Covid-19 without being tested. Four days later that player’s test came back negative with the Falcons being allowed to return to practice. Since the Falcons’ opponent found a replacement game, that created an opening to play a private school, St. Francis, whose regularly scheduled game was called off when its opponent was placed on Covid pause. Frannies won that Monday night meeting, 35-6, as the Falcons committed five turnovers in the first half.
“That game helped us win the championship game against Iroquois,” Parker said. “We committed five turnovers and the guys dropped their heads. Against Iroquois, it was similar with four turnovers, but we didn’t drop our heads. We persevered because we were there. We kept fighting. I truly believe that helped us win because it was a battle test for us.”
Canisius captured the top spot in the final large schools’ poll for the sixth time during Rich Robbins’ 10 seasons as head coach. They also finished No. 1 from 2012 to '14, in 2016 and last season.
Robbins was thrilled his Crusaders took the top spot, again.
He just continues to wish there were opportunities for the top public and private schools to meet during the regular season like in most other sports, including basketball and hockey.
“It’s always an honor to be No. 1 in the Buffalo News poll,” Robbins said. “Unfortunately, we don’t get to settle things on the field always so we’ll have to settle to be No. 1 in the newspaper. We’d love to play the big public schools. It’d be great for the area. Obviously, it wasn’t possible this spring. Fortunately, we were able to play some games, get in a season and come out on top.”
Lancaster took second after beating Orchard Park in the Class AA final. South Park finished third after beating Jamestown in the Class A final in overtime at Strider Field. Lancaster, OP, South Park and Jamestown each got through the season without being placed on pause.
Others weren’t as lucky, including Canisius as the pandemic impacted the Crusaders right from opening weekend. After they were initially slated to open against St. Francis, the latter’s early pause resulted in the schedule being scrambled with the Crusaders instead opening against rival St. Joe’s.
The was part of a stretch in which Canisius played three games in 14 days. That included a hard-hitting Tuesday night win at St. Francis (the rescheduled opener) followed by a nonleague road loss four days later downstate at New York City Catholic Football League power Iona Prep (5-0), which has a roster loaded with future Division I players.
Canisus went on pause after that trip to New Rochelle but returned to beat St. Joe’s to clinch the top seed and home-field advantage for the Msgr. Martin championship game.
Large schools
|Rk. Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1. Canisius [4]
|4-1
|49
|1
|2. Lancaster (AA) [1]
|6-0
|46
|2
|3. South Park (A)
|6-0
|40
|5
|4. Orchard Park (AA)
|6-1
|34
|4
|5. Jamestown (A)
|6-1
|30
|3
|6. St. Francis
|2-3
|21
|7t
|7. Bennett (AA)
|3-2
|20
|7t
|8. Williamsville South (A)
|5-1
|18
|6
|9. Grand Island (A)
|4-2
|12
|9
|10. Clarence (AA)
|3-3
|5
|10
Small schools
|Rk. School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (B) [4]
|5-1
|49
|1
|2t. Iroquois (B) [1]
|4-1
|43
|4
|2t. Medina (C)
|6-0
|43
|3
|4. Southwestern (C)
|5-1
|35
|2
|5. Franklinville/Ellicottville (D)
|6-1
|29
|6
|6. Clymer/Sherman/Panama (C)
|5-1
|25
|5
|7. Salamanca (D)
|4-3
|21
|7
|8. Portville (D)
|5-1
|12
|8
|9. Pioneer (B)
|3-0
|11
|9
|10. Olean (B)
|4-2
|7
|10t
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)
