WNY Maritime/Health Sciences and Canisius top final News football polls

Canisius (4-1) captured the top ranking in the Buffalo News Large Schools poll for the second year in a row on the strength of repeating as Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champion. The Crusaders secured four first-place votes en route to finishing with 49 points. Undefeated Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster finished second with 46 points and had one first-place vote.

Due to the pandemic, there were no state tournaments this football season.

The Falcons' lone loss to St. Francis came during a chaotic week in which the program was initially put on pause because a player thought he had Covid-19 without being tested. Four days later that player’s test came back negative with the Falcons being allowed to return to practice. Since the Falcons’ opponent found a replacement game, that created an opening to play a private school, St. Francis, whose regularly scheduled game was called off when its opponent was placed on Covid pause. Frannies won that Monday night meeting, 35-6, as the Falcons committed five turnovers in the first half.