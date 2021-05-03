WNY Maritime edges ahead of CSP in News' small schools football poll

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News small schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.
|Rk. School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [3] (B)
|4-1
|48
|1t
|2. CSP [2] (C)
|5-0
|46
|1t
|3. Southwestern (C)
|4-0
|41
|3
|4. Medina (C)
|4-0
|33
|4
|5. Iroquois (C)
|3-0
|31
|5
|6. Portville (D)
|5-0
|25
|6
|7. Pioneer (B)
|3-0
|16
|7
|8. Olean (B)
|4-1
|14
|9
|9. Franklinville/Ellicottville (D)
|4-1
|8
|NR
|10. Eden / North Collins (C)
|4-1
|7
|10
|Others: Salamanca (3-2) 4, Depew (4-1) 2.
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)