WNY Maritime edges ahead of CSP in News' small schools football poll
WNY Maritime Charter defeats Maryvale 50-0

Maritime's Jion Washington (7) breaks up a long pass intended for Maryvale's Javon Smith.

 Robert Kirkham

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News small schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.

Rk. School Rec.Pts.Prev. 
 1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [3] (B)  4-1 48 1t
 2. CSP [2] (C) 5-0 46 1t 
 3. Southwestern (C) 4-0  41 3 
 4. Medina (C) 4-0  33 4 
 5. Iroquois (C) 3-0  31  5 
 6. Portville (D) 5-0 25  6 
 7. Pioneer (B) 3-0 16  7 
 8. Olean (B) 4-1  14  9 
 9. Franklinville/Ellicottville (D) 4-1   8 NR 
10. Eden / North Collins (C)  4-1   7 10 
Others: Salamanca (3-2) 4, Depew (4-1) 2.   

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)

