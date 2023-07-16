The schedule for the Western New York Hockey Showcase has been released with the field expanding to 22 teams.

Eleven games will be played Dec. 1 and 11 on Dec. 2 around the Buffalo and Rochester areas as Section VI teams square off against Section V teams.

The newcomers to the event from Section VI are Niagara Wheatfield, Frontier, Iroquois/Alden and Sweet Home/Depew.

Dec. 1

Niagara Wheatfield vs. Churchville Chili, Scottsville Arena, 5 p.m.

West Seneca West vs. Portside Royals, West Seneca Town Rink, 6 p.m.

Frontier vs. Western Finger Lakes, Nike Base, 6 p.m.

Starpoint vs. Hilton, Hockey Outlet, 6 p.m.

Williamsville South vs. Webster Thomas, Webster Ice Center, 6 p.m.

Sweet Home/Depew vs. Spartan Hockey, Northtown Center, 6 p.m.

Kenmore West vs. Geneseo A-L, Northtown center, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois/Alden vs. Canandaigua Academy, Canandaigua CC, 7 p.m.

Lewiston-Porter vs. Greece, Lake Shore Arena, 8 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Brighton/HFL, Nike Base, 8:15 p.m.

Williamsville East vs. Batavia Notre Dame, Northtown Center, 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 2

Sweet Home/Depew vs. Western Finger Lakes, Geneva Rec Center, 10:45 a.m.

Starpoint vs. Portside Royals, SUNY Brockport, noon.

Williamsville East vs. Spartans Hockey, Genesee Valley Arena, noon.

Williamsville South vs. Churchville Chili, Northtown Center, noon.

Niagara Wheatfield vs. Webster Thomas, Hockey Outlet, 12:45 p.m.

Iroquois/Alden vs. Greece, Northtown Center, 1 p.m.

Frontier vs. Batavia United, McCarthy Ice Arena, 1 p.m.

Kenmore West vs. Brighton/HFL, Genesee Valley Arena, 2 p.m.

West Seneca West vs. Hilton, Lake Shore Arena, 2:45 p.m.

Lewiston-Porter vs. Canandaigua Academy, Dwyer Arena, 5:30 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Geneseo/Avon/Livonia, Wilson Ice Arena, 7 p.m.