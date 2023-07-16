The schedule for the Western New York Hockey Showcase has been released with the field expanding to 22 teams.
Eleven games will be played Dec. 1 and 11 on Dec. 2 around the Buffalo and Rochester areas as Section VI teams square off against Section V teams.
The newcomers to the event from Section VI are Niagara Wheatfield, Frontier, Iroquois/Alden and Sweet Home/Depew.
Dec. 1
- Niagara Wheatfield vs. Churchville Chili, Scottsville Arena, 5 p.m.
- West Seneca West vs. Portside Royals, West Seneca Town Rink, 6 p.m.
- Frontier vs. Western Finger Lakes, Nike Base, 6 p.m.
- Starpoint vs. Hilton, Hockey Outlet, 6 p.m.
- Williamsville South vs. Webster Thomas, Webster Ice Center, 6 p.m.
- Sweet Home/Depew vs. Spartan Hockey, Northtown Center, 6 p.m.
- Kenmore West vs. Geneseo A-L, Northtown center, 6:30 p.m.
- Iroquois/Alden vs. Canandaigua Academy, Canandaigua CC, 7 p.m.
- Lewiston-Porter vs. Greece, Lake Shore Arena, 8 p.m.
- Hamburg vs. Brighton/HFL, Nike Base, 8:15 p.m.
- Williamsville East vs. Batavia Notre Dame, Northtown Center, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 2
- Sweet Home/Depew vs. Western Finger Lakes, Geneva Rec Center, 10:45 a.m.
- Starpoint vs. Portside Royals, SUNY Brockport, noon.
- Williamsville East vs. Spartans Hockey, Genesee Valley Arena, noon.
- Williamsville South vs. Churchville Chili, Northtown Center, noon.
- Niagara Wheatfield vs. Webster Thomas, Hockey Outlet, 12:45 p.m.
- Iroquois/Alden vs. Greece, Northtown Center, 1 p.m.
- Frontier vs. Batavia United, McCarthy Ice Arena, 1 p.m.
- Kenmore West vs. Brighton/HFL, Genesee Valley Arena, 2 p.m.
- West Seneca West vs. Hilton, Lake Shore Arena, 2:45 p.m.
- Lewiston-Porter vs. Canandaigua Academy, Dwyer Arena, 5:30 p.m.
- Hamburg vs. Geneseo/Avon/Livonia, Wilson Ice Arena, 7 p.m.