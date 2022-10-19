WNY high school football schedule for Week 8

Here is the Western New York high school football schedule for Week 8:
Thursday
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Williamsville East (5-2) vs. McKinley (6-1), at All-High, WNYAthletics.com
Pioneer (5-2) at Lewiston-Porter (1-6), WNYO
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (4-3) at Akron (3-4)
Frewsburg (2-5) at Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-5)
Friday
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Tonawanda (1-6) at North Tonawanda (0-7), 6 p.m.
WNY-Maritime (5-2) vs. South Park (5-2), at All-High
Niagara Falls (1-6) at Orchard Park (6-1)
Lancaster (7-0) at Depew (4-3)
Hamburg (4-3) at Frontier (4-3)
Niagara-Wheatfield (1-6) at Williamsville North (4-3)
Clarence (5-2) at Jamestown (5-2), WNYAthletics.com
West Seneca East (5-2) at West Seneca West (5-2)
Kenmore West (5-2) at Kenmore East (0-7), Spectrum
Sweet Home (2-5) at Amherst (4-3)
Grand Island (2-5) at Williamsville South (3-4)
Lake Shore (1-6) vs. Burgard (2-5), at Riverside
East Aurora (1-6) at Iroquois (7-0)
Medina (7-0) at Albion (5-2)
Allegany-Limestone (3-4) at Olean (4-3)
Southwestern (5-2) at Falconer (5-2)
Maryvale (7-0) at Cheektowaga (4-3)
Dunkirk (0-7) at Fredonia (6-1)
Lackawanna (7-0) at Springville (0-7)
Eden (3-4) at Alden (3-4)
Silver Creek (2-5) at Salamanca (5-2)
Randolph (7-0) at Portville (6-1)
Franklinville (5-2) at Catt-LV (0-7)
Saturday
(2 p.m. unless noted)
St. Francis (4-2) at Canisius (4-3), 1 p.m.
St. Andrew's (Ontario) (3-2) at St. Joe's (4-2), 1 p.m.
St. Mary’s (2-5) vs. CSP (5-2), at Sherman, 1:30 p.m.
Bennett (1-6) vs. Hutch Tech (0-7), at Riverside
Starpoint (4-3) at Lockport (2-5)
Cleveland Hill (4-3) at JFK (1-6)
Chautauqua Lake (2-5) at Cardinal O’Hara (1-5)
Wilson (3-4) at Newfane (1-6), 7 p.m.