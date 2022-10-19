 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNY high school football schedule for Week 8

Clarence vs. Bennett Football Game

Clarence wide receiver Grayson White stiff arms Bennett defensive back Demari Clemson during a football game at All High Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here is the Western New York high school football schedule for Week 8:

Thursday

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Williamsville East (5-2) vs. McKinley (6-1), at All-High, WNYAthletics.com

Pioneer (5-2) at Lewiston-Porter (1-6), WNYO

Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (4-3) at Akron (3-4)

Frewsburg (2-5) at Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-5)

Friday

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Tonawanda (1-6) at North Tonawanda (0-7), 6 p.m.

WNY-Maritime (5-2) vs. South Park (5-2), at All-High

Niagara Falls (1-6) at Orchard Park (6-1)

Lancaster (7-0) at Depew (4-3)

Hamburg (4-3) at Frontier (4-3)

Niagara-Wheatfield (1-6) at Williamsville North (4-3)

Clarence (5-2) at Jamestown (5-2), WNYAthletics.com

West Seneca East (5-2) at West Seneca West (5-2)

Kenmore West (5-2) at Kenmore East (0-7), Spectrum

Sweet Home (2-5) at Amherst (4-3)

Grand Island (2-5) at Williamsville South (3-4)

Lake Shore (1-6) vs. Burgard (2-5), at Riverside

East Aurora (1-6) at Iroquois (7-0)

Medina (7-0) at Albion (5-2)

Allegany-Limestone (3-4) at Olean (4-3)

Southwestern (5-2) at Falconer (5-2)

Maryvale (7-0) at Cheektowaga (4-3)

Dunkirk (0-7) at Fredonia (6-1)

Lackawanna (7-0) at Springville (0-7)

Eden (3-4) at Alden (3-4)

Silver Creek (2-5) at Salamanca (5-2)

Randolph (7-0) at Portville (6-1)

Franklinville (5-2) at Catt-LV (0-7)

Saturday

(2 p.m. unless noted)

St. Francis (4-2) at Canisius (4-3), 1 p.m.

St. Andrew's (Ontario) (3-2) at St. Joe's (4-2), 1 p.m.

St. Mary’s (2-5) vs. CSP (5-2), at Sherman, 1:30 p.m.

Bennett (1-6) vs. Hutch Tech (0-7), at Riverside

Starpoint (4-3) at Lockport (2-5)

Cleveland Hill (4-3) at JFK (1-6)

Chautauqua Lake (2-5) at Cardinal O’Hara (1-5)

Wilson (3-4) at Newfane (1-6), 7 p.m.

