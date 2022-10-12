 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNY high school football schedule for Week 7

Lancaster Bennett Football

Lancaster kicker Cannon Converse makes an extra point of the stretched arms of Bennett defender Xzavier Goodman during the second half at Lancaster High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is the Western New York high school football schedule for Week 7:

Thursday

All games at 7 p.m.

Grand Island (1-5) at Starpoint (4-2)

Albion (4-2) at East Aurora/Holland (1-5)

Akron (3-3) at Medina (6-0), WNYO.

Alden (2-4) at Springville (0-6)

Cheektowaga (3-3) at Dunkirk (0-6)

Friday

All games at 7 p.m.

Pioneer (4-2) at Lake Shore (1-5)

Cardinal O’Hara (1-4) at Bishop Timon (4-2)

Frewsburg (2-4) at Wilson (2-4)

Randolph (6-0) at Catt./Little Valley (0-6)

Portville (5-1) at Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-4)

Fredonia (5-1) at Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-4)

Southwestern (4-2) at Allegany-Limestone (3-3)

JFK (1-5) at Depew (3-3)

Hutch-Tech (0-6) at Williamsville East (4-2)

Niagara Falls (1-5) at Bennett (4-2)

Lancaster (5-1) at Orchard Park (5-1)

Williamsville North (3-3) at Clarence (4-2)

Jamestown (4-2) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-5)

Sweet Home (2-4) at West Seneca West (4-2), Spectrum

McKinley (6-0) at Hamburg (3-3)

Amherst (3-3) at Burgard/Performing Arts (2-4)

Salamanca (4-2) at Eden/North Collins (3-3)

Silver Creek/Forestville (2-4) at Falconer/Cass./Maple Grove (4-2)

Olean (4-2) at Maryvale (6-0)

Iroquois (6-0) at West Seneca East (5-1)

South Park (4-2) at Williamsville South (3-3)

Lewiston Porter (1-5) at Roy Hart/Barker/Lyndonvillle (3-3)

Saturday

All games at 2 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Franklinville/Ellicottville (5-1) vs. CSP (4-2), at Clymer

Erie, Pa. (1-6) at Canisius (3-3)

St. Joe’s (4-1) at St. Francis (3-2)

St. Michaels, Canada at St. Mary's (1-5)

Frontier (3-3) at Lockport (2-4), 2  p.m.

North Tonawanda (0-6) at Kenmore West (4-2)

Kenmore East (4-2) at WNY Maritime/Health Science (3-3)

Tonawanda (1-5) at Cleveland Hill (3-3)

Lackawanna (6-0) at Newfane (1-5), 7 p.m.

