WNY high school football schedule for Week 7

Here is the Western New York high school football schedule for Week 7:
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m.
Grand Island (1-5) at Starpoint (4-2)
Albion (4-2) at East Aurora/Holland (1-5)
Akron (3-3) at Medina (6-0), WNYO.
Alden (2-4) at Springville (0-6)
Cheektowaga (3-3) at Dunkirk (0-6)
Friday
All games at 7 p.m.
Pioneer (4-2) at Lake Shore (1-5)
Cardinal O’Hara (1-4) at Bishop Timon (4-2)
Frewsburg (2-4) at Wilson (2-4)
Randolph (6-0) at Catt./Little Valley (0-6)
Portville (5-1) at Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-4)
Fredonia (5-1) at Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-4)
Southwestern (4-2) at Allegany-Limestone (3-3)
JFK (1-5) at Depew (3-3)
Hutch-Tech (0-6) at Williamsville East (4-2)
Niagara Falls (1-5) at Bennett (4-2)
Lancaster (5-1) at Orchard Park (5-1)
Williamsville North (3-3) at Clarence (4-2)
Jamestown (4-2) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-5)
Sweet Home (2-4) at West Seneca West (4-2), Spectrum
McKinley (6-0) at Hamburg (3-3)
Amherst (3-3) at Burgard/Performing Arts (2-4)
Salamanca (4-2) at Eden/North Collins (3-3)
Silver Creek/Forestville (2-4) at Falconer/Cass./Maple Grove (4-2)
Olean (4-2) at Maryvale (6-0)
Iroquois (6-0) at West Seneca East (5-1)
South Park (4-2) at Williamsville South (3-3)
Lewiston Porter (1-5) at Roy Hart/Barker/Lyndonvillle (3-3)
Saturday
All games at 2 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Franklinville/Ellicottville (5-1) vs. CSP (4-2), at Clymer
Erie, Pa. (1-6) at Canisius (3-3)
St. Joe’s (4-1) at St. Francis (3-2)
St. Michaels, Canada at St. Mary's (1-5)
Frontier (3-3) at Lockport (2-4), 2 p.m.
North Tonawanda (0-6) at Kenmore West (4-2)
Kenmore East (4-2) at WNY Maritime/Health Science (3-3)
Tonawanda (1-5) at Cleveland Hill (3-3)
Lackawanna (6-0) at Newfane (1-5), 7 p.m.