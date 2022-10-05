WNY high school football schedule for Week 6

Here is the schedule for Week 6 in high school football in Western New York:
Thursday
All games at 7 p.m.
Lockport (2-3) at Clarence (3-2), WNYO
Allegany-Limestone (2-3) at Silver Creek/Forestville (2-3)
Burgard/Performing Arts (2-3) at Iroquois (5-0)
McKinley (5-0) at Sweet Home (2-3), WNYAthletics.com
WNY Maritime/Health Science at Amherst (3-2)
Friday
All games at 7 p.m.
Bennett (3-2) at Lancaster (5-0)
Orchard Park (4-1) at Williamsville North (3-2)
CSP (3-2) at Frewsburg (2-3)
Canisius (3-1) vs. Washington, Massillon, Ohio (6-1)
Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-3) at Franklinville/Ellicottville (4-1)
Wilson (2-3) at Randolph (5-0)
Catt./Little Valley (0-5) at Portville (4-1)
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-3) at Salamanca (3-2)
Fredonia (4-1) at Southwestern (4-1), WNYAthletics.com
Depew (2-3) at Eden/North Collins (3-2)
Akron (3-2) at Alden (1-4)
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (2-3) at Tonawanda (1-4)
Springville (0-5) at Medina (5-0)
Falconer/Cass./Maple Grove (3-2) at Dunkirk (0-5)
East Aurora/Holland (1-4) at Maryvale (5-0)
Albion (3-2) at Cheektowaga (3-2)
West Seneca East (4-1) at Lewiston-Porter (1-4)
Lake Shore (1-4) at Olean (3-2)
Kenmore East (0-5) at Grand Island (0-5)
South Park (4-1) at Pioneer (3-2)
Williamsville South (3-2) at Starpoint (3-2)
Hamburg (2-3) at North Tonawanda (0-5)
West Seneca West (3-2) at Williamsville East (4-1)
Jamestown (3-2) at Frontier (3-2), WNYAthletics.com on delay at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Hutch-Tech (0-5) at Niagara Falls (0-5), noon
JFK (1-4) at Lackawanna (5-0), 1 p.m.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-4) at Kenmore West (3-2), 2 p.m., WNYAthletics.com
Newfane (1-4) at Cleveland Hill (2-3), 2 p.m.
Bishop Timon (3-2) at St. Mary’s (1-4), 2 p.m.
St. Francis (2-2) at Erie, Pa. (1-5), 4 p.m.