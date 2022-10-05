 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNY high school football schedule for Week 6

  • Updated
Canisius at Lancaster

Canisius' Dyrell Howard-Dolson runs with the ball as Lancaster's Cole Friend defends during a football game at Lancaster High School in Lancaster on Sept. 30, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Here is the schedule for Week 6 in high school football in Western New York:

Thursday

All games at 7 p.m.

Lockport (2-3) at Clarence (3-2), WNYO

Allegany-Limestone (2-3) at Silver Creek/Forestville (2-3)

Burgard/Performing Arts (2-3) at Iroquois (5-0)

McKinley (5-0) at Sweet Home (2-3), WNYAthletics.com

WNY Maritime/Health Science at Amherst (3-2)

Friday

All games at 7 p.m.

Bennett (3-2) at Lancaster (5-0)

Orchard Park (4-1) at Williamsville North (3-2)

CSP (3-2) at Frewsburg (2-3)

Canisius (3-1) vs. Washington, Massillon, Ohio (6-1)

Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-3) at Franklinville/Ellicottville (4-1)

Wilson (2-3) at Randolph (5-0)

Catt./Little Valley (0-5) at Portville (4-1)

Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-3) at Salamanca (3-2)

Fredonia (4-1) at Southwestern (4-1), WNYAthletics.com

Depew (2-3) at Eden/North Collins (3-2)

Akron (3-2) at Alden (1-4)

Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (2-3) at Tonawanda (1-4)

Springville (0-5) at Medina (5-0)

Falconer/Cass./Maple Grove (3-2) at Dunkirk (0-5)

East Aurora/Holland (1-4) at Maryvale (5-0)

Albion (3-2) at Cheektowaga (3-2)

West Seneca East (4-1) at Lewiston-Porter (1-4)

Lake Shore (1-4) at Olean (3-2)

Kenmore East (0-5) at Grand Island (0-5)

South Park (4-1) at Pioneer (3-2)

Williamsville South (3-2) at Starpoint (3-2)

Hamburg (2-3) at North Tonawanda (0-5)

West Seneca West (3-2) at Williamsville East (4-1)

Jamestown (3-2) at Frontier (3-2), WNYAthletics.com on delay at 10 p.m.

Saturday

Hutch-Tech (0-5) at Niagara Falls (0-5), noon

JFK (1-4) at Lackawanna (5-0), 1 p.m.

Niagara Wheatfield (1-4) at Kenmore West (3-2), 2 p.m., WNYAthletics.com

Newfane (1-4) at Cleveland Hill (2-3), 2 p.m.

Bishop Timon (3-2) at St. Mary’s (1-4), 2 p.m.

St. Francis (2-2) at Erie, Pa. (1-5), 4 p.m.

