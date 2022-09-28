 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WNY high school football schedule for Week 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Canisius vs. St. Joe's

Canisius' Evan Dean gets congratulated by teammate Mason Alnutt after scoring a touchdown during a football game against St. Joe's at St. Joe's on Sept. 24, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here is the schedule for Week 5 in high school football in Western New York.

THURSDAY

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

West Seneca East (3-1) at Lake Shore (1-3), 6:30

Lewiston-Porter (1-3) at Burgard/Performing Arts (1-3), WNYAthletics.com

Williamsville South (2-2) at Kenmore East (0-4)

Starpoint (3-1) vs. South Park (3-1), at All High, WNYO

Newfane (0-4) at Tonawanda (1-3)

FRIDAY

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Franklinville/Ellicottville (3-1) at Frewsburg (2-2)

People are also reading…

Catt/Little Valley (0-4) at Wilson (1-3)

Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-2) at Randolph (4-0)

Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-2) at Allegany-Limestone (1-3)

Silver Creek/Forestville (2-2) at Fredonia (3-1)

Salamanca (3-1) at Southwestern (3-1)

Depew (1-3) at Springville (0-4)

Falconer/Cassadaga/Maple Grove (3-1) at Maryvale (4-0), WNYAthletics.com

Cheektowaga (3-1) at Olean (2-2)

St. Francis (2-1) at Archbishop Hoban (6-0)

Medina (4-0) at East Aurora/Holland (1-3)

Dunkirk (0-4) at Albion (2-2)

Iroquois (4-0) at Pioneer (3-1)

Bishop Timon (3-1) at LeRoy (2-1)

Grand Island (0-4) at Amherst (2-2)

Sweet Home (2-2) at Hamburg (1-3), Spectrum

Kenmore West (2-2) at Williamsville East (4-0)

Clarence (2-2) at North Tonawanda (0-4)

Lockport (2-2) at Williamsville North (2-2)

West Seneca West (3-1) at McKinley (4-0)

Frontier (2-2) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-3)

Canisius (3-1) at Lancaster (4-0), WNYAthletics.com

WNY Maritime/Health Science (2-2) vs. Bennett (2-2), at All High

Niagara Falls (0-4) at Jamestown (2-2), WNYAthletics.com

Cardinal O’Hara (1-3) at Akron (2-2)

SATURDAY

All games at 2 p.m. unless noted

Eden/North Collins (3-1) at Lackawanna (4-0), 1 p.m.

St. Joe’s (3-1) at St. Mary’s (1-3), 1 p.m.

Portville (3-1) at CSP (3-1), 1:30

Orchard Park (3-1) at Hutch-Tech (0-4)

Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (2-2) at Cleveland Hill (1-3)

Alden (0-4) at JFK (1-3)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Talk: St. Joe's football off to first 3-0 start since 2013 as program continues to grow

Prep Talk: St. Joe's football off to first 3-0 start since 2013 as program continues to grow

“Word of mouth has gotten around that this program is on the rise,” said quarterback Aaron Jentz, one of those seniors. “Just the atmosphere here is different than anywhere else you’d play football at. Obviously, other high schools have great teams and coaches. The players here, you want to play football here. You got guys to talk to, who will help you with school, make you better as a player, and have your best interest. Nobody is playing for themselves.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers has his say on the NFL's greatest ever coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News