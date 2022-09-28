WNY high school football schedule for Week 5

Here is the schedule for Week 5 in high school football in Western New York.
THURSDAY
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
West Seneca East (3-1) at Lake Shore (1-3), 6:30
Lewiston-Porter (1-3) at Burgard/Performing Arts (1-3), WNYAthletics.com
Williamsville South (2-2) at Kenmore East (0-4)
Starpoint (3-1) vs. South Park (3-1), at All High, WNYO
Newfane (0-4) at Tonawanda (1-3)
FRIDAY
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Franklinville/Ellicottville (3-1) at Frewsburg (2-2)
People are also reading…
Catt/Little Valley (0-4) at Wilson (1-3)
Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-2) at Randolph (4-0)
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (2-2) at Allegany-Limestone (1-3)
Silver Creek/Forestville (2-2) at Fredonia (3-1)
Salamanca (3-1) at Southwestern (3-1)
Depew (1-3) at Springville (0-4)
Falconer/Cassadaga/Maple Grove (3-1) at Maryvale (4-0), WNYAthletics.com
Cheektowaga (3-1) at Olean (2-2)
St. Francis (2-1) at Archbishop Hoban (6-0)
Medina (4-0) at East Aurora/Holland (1-3)
Dunkirk (0-4) at Albion (2-2)
Iroquois (4-0) at Pioneer (3-1)
Bishop Timon (3-1) at LeRoy (2-1)
Grand Island (0-4) at Amherst (2-2)
Sweet Home (2-2) at Hamburg (1-3), Spectrum
Kenmore West (2-2) at Williamsville East (4-0)
Clarence (2-2) at North Tonawanda (0-4)
Lockport (2-2) at Williamsville North (2-2)
West Seneca West (3-1) at McKinley (4-0)
Frontier (2-2) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-3)
Canisius (3-1) at Lancaster (4-0), WNYAthletics.com
WNY Maritime/Health Science (2-2) vs. Bennett (2-2), at All High
Niagara Falls (0-4) at Jamestown (2-2), WNYAthletics.com
Cardinal O’Hara (1-3) at Akron (2-2)
SATURDAY
All games at 2 p.m. unless noted
Eden/North Collins (3-1) at Lackawanna (4-0), 1 p.m.
St. Joe’s (3-1) at St. Mary’s (1-3), 1 p.m.
Portville (3-1) at CSP (3-1), 1:30
Orchard Park (3-1) at Hutch-Tech (0-4)
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville (2-2) at Cleveland Hill (1-3)
Alden (0-4) at JFK (1-3)