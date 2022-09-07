 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WNY high school football schedule for Week 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Jamestown Lancaster Football

Lancaster running back Micah Harry runs for a touchdown against Jamestown during the second half at Lancaster High School on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here is the high school football schedule for teams in Western New York:

WEEK 2 

Thursday

McKinley at Hutch Tech (at Riverside), 7 p.m. 

Portville at Frewsburg, 7 p.m., WNYAthletics.com 

Friday

7 p.m. unless noted 

Clarence at Bennett (at All High) 

Amherst at South Park (at Riverside) 

Williamsville North at Frontier 

Sweet Home at North Tonawanda 

Williamsville East at Hamburg 

People are also reading…

Starpoint at Kenmore East 

West Seneca East at Grand Island, Spectrum 

Jamestown at Orchard Park, WNYAthletics.com, airs at 10 p.m.

Burgard at Pioneer 

Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m. 

Cheektowaga at Lew-Port 

Maryvale at Albion 

East Aurora at Falconer 

Olean at Dunkirk 

Medina at RBL 

Tonawanda at Akron 

Lackawanna at Alden 

Depew at Southwestern 

Fredonia at Allegany-Limestone 

Chautauqua Lake at Silver Creek 

CSP at Randolph, WNYAthletics.com

Franklinville/EV at Wilson, WNYAthletics.com 

Gowanda at Catt-LV 

Saturday

2 p.m. unless noted 

Lancaster at Niagara Falls 

Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport 

West Seneca West at Kenmore West, WNYAthletics.com 

Eden at Newfane 

Salamanca at Cleveland Hill, WNYAthletics.com 

Springville at JFK 

WNY-Maritime at Williamsville South, 7 p.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football preview: Class A

High school football preview: Class A

Jamestown defends its Section VI Class A championship after the departure of Class A Co-Player of the Year and reigning Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Jaylen Butera.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UB football coach Maurice Linguist’s opening statement as team prepares to face Holy Cross

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News