WNY high school football schedule for Week 2

Here is the high school football schedule for teams in Western New York:
WEEK 2
Thursday
McKinley at Hutch Tech (at Riverside), 7 p.m.
Portville at Frewsburg, 7 p.m., WNYAthletics.com
Friday
7 p.m. unless noted
Clarence at Bennett (at All High)
Amherst at South Park (at Riverside)
Williamsville North at Frontier
Sweet Home at North Tonawanda
Williamsville East at Hamburg
Starpoint at Kenmore East
West Seneca East at Grand Island, Spectrum
Jamestown at Orchard Park, WNYAthletics.com, airs at 10 p.m.
Burgard at Pioneer
Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Cheektowaga at Lew-Port
Maryvale at Albion
East Aurora at Falconer
Olean at Dunkirk
Medina at RBL
Tonawanda at Akron
Lackawanna at Alden
Depew at Southwestern
Fredonia at Allegany-Limestone
Chautauqua Lake at Silver Creek
CSP at Randolph, WNYAthletics.com
Franklinville/EV at Wilson, WNYAthletics.com
Gowanda at Catt-LV
Saturday
2 p.m. unless noted
Lancaster at Niagara Falls
Niagara-Wheatfield at Lockport
West Seneca West at Kenmore West, WNYAthletics.com
Eden at Newfane
Salamanca at Cleveland Hill, WNYAthletics.com
Springville at JFK
WNY-Maritime at Williamsville South, 7 p.m.