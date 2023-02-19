Niagara Wheatfield seventh-grader Gabby Barone pulled off the girls wrestling version of a season sweep when she won the 100-pound championship at the fourth Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championships at Chautauqua Lake.

In January, she was the only Western New York wrestler to win her weight class at the first New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls wrestling tournament.

In both instances, she beat Honeoye Falls eighth-grader Jasmine Brucato by pinfall in the final, setting up a rivalry that could span several more years. On Saturday, the decisive fall came at 1:43.

The NYSPHSAA event had more than 200 wrestlers. The intersectional tournament included 78 wrestlers after drawing about 50 last year. Girls wrestling has “emerging sport” status in the state, but does not yet have enough participation for an overall state championship.

West Seneca junior Christina Evans became a two-time intersectional champion, taking the 145-pound weight class after winning at 152 last year. Evans (27-4) won by medical forfeit in the final after scoring a technical fall in the semifinals. She had reached the finals at the state tournament.

Barone and Evans were among eight champions from Western New York.

North Tonawanda’s McCarley twins each won a championship, Brenna at 107 and Hannah at 114. Brenna pinned Brooklyn Pryll from Falconer in 58 seconds in the final. Hannah scored a fall over Lily Snyder of Chautauqua Lake in 1:07.

NT teammate Doris Baker won the combined 185/235 class with a pin of Olean’s Hailey Feneran in 3:28.

The Edwards twins from Lewiston-Porter came away with a win and a runner-up finish. Gwyneth, who was third in her weight class last year, took the 138-pound title with a pin of Chautauqua Lake’s Sofia Gervasio in 1:19. Meghan, who won her weight class last year, lost a 5-4 decision to Iroquois freshman Michaela Thomas in the final at 152.

At 94 pounds, Louisa Martin of St. Mary’s beat Annabelle Wessel of Alexander 2-1 in the final.

At 132, Mia Smith of Chautauqua Lake won by fall in 5:39 over Gowanda’s Ke`ya Stevens.

Lockport freshman Ava Bragg won the 165-pound weight class by scoring a fall over Chautauqua Lake’s sophomore Christina Dickey in 1:38 at 165.