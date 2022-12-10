WNY football players, coaches, teams honored at 2022 Dick Gallagher Banquet

The 2022 Dick Gallagher Football Awards banquet Saturday was a time to acknowledge and appreciate many of Western New York’s top players and teams at the Lake Erie Italian Club.

Gallagher is a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer who loved high school sports and meticulously kept their records before passing away in June 2020 due to cancer.

Once everyone in attendance was educated about Gallagher's passion and had the chance to enjoy the meal provided by Ilio DiPaolo’s, the awards were handed out.

To no one's surprise, it was a Bennett type of day. The reigning New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA champions received numerous awards for their accomplishments this season.

“I’m happy for the kids, I’m happy for the City of Buffalo,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “I appreciate all of the honors and All-Western New York teams. What I want to point out that it’s big for the best players to make All-Western New York because it helps with the recruitment process within Buffalo, New York. We’re tickled to death and appreciate all of the honors.”

Bennett had the most All-WNY players with nine, including the co-Players of the Year in University at Buffalo commit Jayden Lewis and Syracuse commit Rashard Perry. While the Tigers' contingent was seated in the back of the restaurant, they were constantly coming to the front of the room to accept awards, including the Team of the Year trophy.

Seeing countless Tigers at the front of the room, shaking hands and receiving applause from the crowd, brought a smile to McDuffie's face, because it is a culmination of the vision he’s had for the program.

“I think that the legacy has been established,” McDuffie said. “I think what’s probably going to happen in the future is our future looks extremely bright.

"When kids come to Bennett High School, they accept what we’re trying to do and the foundation of our program, which are the three D’s: dedication, discipline and good decision-making. All of that happens with great sacrifice. We also want our guys to be great citizens, and that foundation is set. More people need to look at what’s going on with our program because kids will have everything they need to succeed.”

Another team with a big haul on the day was Lackawanna.

Adam Tardif, who informed The News on Friday he was resigning as Lackawanna’s coach, was awarded the All-WNY Coach of the Year award. Tardif led the Steelers to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the NYSPHSAA Class C state semifinal.

Dressed in a blue suit, Tardif displayed proud parent energy throughout the banquet. Whenever All-WNY selections Sunday Ikegwuonu, Billy Gechell or Antwan Threeths went up to receive some hardware, Tardif was right there, waiting to get a picture of his own with a huge smile across his face.

“It was a great celebration of a great season,” Tardif said. “It’s nice seeing the kids get the recognition they deserve. It was a great day for Lackawanna football. The players make the coach look great, and I have great assistant coaches. We had a great group of seniors. All those kids gave us everything they had and I appreciated their dedication.”

Along with All-WNY selections being honored, players received recognition for their postseason play throughout the Section VI and Monsignor Martin playoffs, and members of the academic team were honored.