WNY cross country runners prep for state Federation meet

Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon, the Class C state champion, is among the Western New York runners scheduled to participate in Saturday’s Federation championship meet in Wappingers Falls.

Napoleon, a North Carolina state signee, repeated as the Class C winner in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in 18:14.1 last Saturday on the 5K course at Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherill.

She followed up last year’s Class C state title with a seventh-place finish in the Federation meet.

Napoleon, Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan and Niagara Wheatfield senior Miranda Gatto qualified for the Federation meet based on their times in the state meet. Bogdan was second place in the Class A race in 18:18.4. Gatto was 17th in the Class A race in 19:24.6.

They will be joined in the Federation girls race by Southwestern eighth-grader Emma Lewis and Newfane sophomore Kylie Bowman. Lewis and Bowman received at-large bids because of the intent they gave the section before the state meet that they wanted to be considered based on their state meet time.

Lewis was ninth (20:00.6) and Bowman was 11th (20:09.0) in the Class C race.

The Orchard Park girls will compete as a team in the Fed race with junior Noel Barlette, seniors Jillian O’Rourke and Hannah Wierer, sophomores Ella Perryman and Annabelle Czekanski and freshmen Alex Wierer and Alexis Sanelli.

On the boys' side, Randolph junior Roan Kelly, Frontier senior Cameron Bogdan and Southwestern senior Nate Lewis will represent Section VI.

Kelly was sixth overall (17:08.3) in the Class D race at the NYSPHSAA meet. Bogdan was 43rd (17:19.9.) in the Class A race, and Lewis was 24th in the Class C race (17:19.9.).

A number of teams and athletes have opted to skip the Federation meet, including the NYSPHSAA Class C champion East Aurora girls team.

Injuries or the start of the indoor cross country season are factors. Many are preparing for the Nike Cross Nationals New York Regional, which is scheduled for Nov. 26 on the same Wappingers Falls course, and were looking to get some rest after a busy series of championship meets over the last few weeks.

From the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association, the top team in the All-Catholic meet and the top three runners not on the winning team are eligible.

Sacred Heart won the girls championship (seniors Barbara Kunz, Annie McClure and Catherine Pivarunas, junior Grace Caterina and sophomores Clare Daniels, Shelby Paner and Amelia Anderson). Winner Fiona Murphy from Buffalo Seminary, runner-up Julia Weyer from Nardin and fifth-place finisher Mya Nazzarett also are eligible.

St. Francis won the boys team title (seniors Eric Lanning, Adam Kline and Devon Shepherd, juniors Nathan Phillips and Patrick Roof, and sophomores Michael Stadler and Ryan Borello). Winner Sam Tomm of St. Joe’s, runner-up Casey Black of St. Mary’s and third-place finisher Ryan Janese of Nichols also are eligible.