WNY boys soccer coaches polls through Oct. 3

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Oct. 3
First place votes in parenthesis
Large (Class AA and A)
Rk. School Rec. Pts.
1. Will. North (7) 8-0-1 70
2. Will. South 9-1 60
3. Canisius 7-1-1 51
4. Will. East 10-1 50
5. Sweet Home 10-1 45
6. Grand Island 12-1 36
7. Clarence 7-3-2 29
8. Hamburg 8-1-2 22
9. St. Francis 7-2-1 16
10. St. Joe's 6-4-1 6
Small school (Class B, C and D)
Rk. School Rec. Pts.
1. East Aurora (9) 8-2-0 117
2. Lew-Port (2) 10-2-0 107
3. All.-Lime. (1) 11-0-0 89