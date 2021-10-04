 Skip to main content
WNY boys soccer coaches polls through Oct. 3
  • Updated
East Aurora Maryvale boys soccer

East Aurora's Amar Culov and Maryvale's Xander Wackenhelim battle for a loose ball.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Oct. 3

First place votes in parenthesis

Large (Class AA and A)

Rk. School Rec. Pts.

1.     Will. North  (7)   8-0-1    70 

2.     Will. South     9-1       60

3.     Canisius        7-1-1     51

4.     Will. East       10-1     50

5.     Sweet Home  10-1    45

6.    Grand Island    12-1    36

7.     Clarence        7-3-2   29

8.     Hamburg       8-1-2    22

9.     St. Francis      7-2-1    16

10.    St. Joe's        6-4-1     6

Small school (Class B, C and D)

Rk. School Rec. Pts.

1. East Aurora (9) 8-2-0  117 

2. Lew-Port      (2) 10-2-0 107 

3. All.-Lime.      (1)  11-0-0 89

4. Nichols               6-4-0 81

5. Tonawanda          11-2-0 75

6. Lafayette              9-3-0 58

7. Portville                10-0-1 42

8. I-Prep                    7-2-0 29

9. Maryvale                8-2-0 21

10. Lackawanna        7-3-1 20

