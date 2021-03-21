With St. Francis on pause, Canisius confirms it will open football season vs. rival St. Joe's

While Section VI football teams begin practicing for their season Monday, the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association teams are a week ahead of the public schools’ counterparts.

They are in a pickle already as they are reshuffling schedules due to St. Francis being placed on pause for Covid-19 reasons. The program is on pause until March 29, according to Frannies athletic director Steve Otremba.

The Red Raiders were scheduled to open against Canisius on Saturday. Instead, the defending state Catholic champion Crusaders will face rival St. Joe’s at 1 p.m. at Canisius’ Stransky Complex in West Seneca. Canisius spokesman and assistant football coach Bryce Hopkins confirmed the scheduling switch.

Monsignor Martin Executive Director Pete Schneider said the league is still working on adjusting the master schedule.

“We’re working on the schedule to make some changes and make things happen,” Schneider said. “There’s a lot of stuff that has to go into it and not just one week, because when you start moving games around, it affects other games down the line. The key to this season is flexibility.”