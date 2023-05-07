As Hamburg danced out of Buffalo State Sports Arena on a late March night after beating Williamsville South in the Section VI Class A girls basketball championship game, the Billies were still inside the home locker room, dejected.

Their season had just ended against a program that it has routinely beaten, and what was there to say? Coach Kristen Dolan did her best to console her players. Most of the team was in tears.

When Dolan concluded her speech to the team, everyone sat in silence. With reddened faces and sniffles taking over the room, Dolan’s daughter, Gretchen, rose up and said she wanted to speak.

“All of a sudden I hear this voice, and it was Gretchen,” Kristen said. “She just started thanking her teammates and everybody’s tearing up and Gretchen is trying to get these words out. She just took the time and spent a few minutes telling them how appreciative and grateful she was for them. I was just like, ‘Wow, she gets it.’

"It was this totally quiet moment where everyone was beside themselves. I just hear this voice and she explained all that. That put it all in perspective. That moment in the locker room was powerful.”

Gretchen Dolan, one of four team captains, shared in that intimate space, “You might’ve known I considered going to prep school this past season, but the best decision of my life was to come back and play with all of you.”

In a moment when she didn’t have to say anything and could have sulked, she showed leadership.

That is part of why the high-scoring Dolan is the Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year for 2022-23 as selected by The News with input from coaches and talent evaluators as part of the annual All-Western New York teams.

The 5-foot-11 guard and Illinois signee is the second Williamsville South player to win the honor, joining former teammate and current University of Connecticut center Amari DeBerry, Class of 2020. She also adds another Player of the Year honor to the family as brother Greg won the 2018 Allen Wilson Player of the Year in boys basketball.

Dolan also was named Miss. Basketball New York by the state basketball coaches association and to the all-state first team in Class A by the state sportswriters organization.

She averaged 38.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.7 steals, 1.7 blocks, and 2.7 three-pointers per game and set the Section VI girls record for points in a season with 816, which is fifth all-time in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's record book. Dolan had three 50-point games, nine 40-point games, and 19 30-point outings, ending her career on a 12-game 30-point streak. She also had 12 double-doubles and a triple-double.

Dolan’s final career point is 2,622, which is 12th in NYSPHSAA history and third in Western New York.

“It was definitely a fun year,” she said. “Obviously, not the way I wanted to go out, but that’s just the way it happens sometimes. It doesn’t take away from the season we had. We had two losses and I think that says a lot about us as a team.

"Personally, I set these goals at the beginning of the year and years past. To see it all come together was pretty cool, but I wouldn’t be in this position without the people around me.”

One of those people is Greg.

When Williamsville South’s season concluded, the Dolan family made the six-hour drive to Princeton to surprise Greg for Cornell's first-round game in the Ivy League Tournament.

Greg couldn’t help but smile seeing his family walk into the gym. Not just because they went out of their way to support him, but because as everyone gets older, everyone being together becomes more rare.

“That was nice of them to make it all the way down to Princeton,” Greg said. "It was the whole family. To see them all pile into a car like old times and drive down to New Jersey to watch me play was awesome and great to see. It showed the support we have for each other as a family.”

Supporting one another when possible has always been the mantra for the Dolan family. It’s why all four siblings – Gretchen (Illinois), Greg (Cornell and now Loyola Chicago), Hannah (Canisius) and Graham (University at Buffalo) – have all played Division I basketball. Their mother played at Canisius and coached Williamsville South to a state championship in 2015.

The Dolans are arguably the first family of Western New York basketball. The Ryans also have a case with Declan (Holy Cross), Siobhan (Richmond), Micaela (Elon) and Kathleen (Brown).

On the court, it ends with Gretchen, the youngest. She grew up in the gym, watching from the sideline when she wasn't playing, wanting to be like her siblings. She studied their every movement, always being a willing participant in a workout and hoping to replicate their success.

“We all knew eventually it would be her time,” Greg said. “I certainly haven’t been surprised because of her passion and love for the game. It’s been great for us to see, and I can’t wait to see her next chapter at Illinois.”

The journey to Champaign is something Gretchen won’t forget. Seeing her mother wake up early for weekly drives to Philadelphia for an AAU game or practice with the Philly Rise, or arranging for her to take a flight if needed, inspired her to make the investment worthwhile.

Kristen loathes attention, but Gretchen and Greg both made sure to give credit where it’s due. Only 1.3% of high school athletes play Division I women's basketball, and the figure drops to 1% for boys.

Yet, all of Kristen and Michael's kids defied the odds, with Gretchen saying, “What my mom has done for me is unexplainable, and I’m so grateful to have been able to play for her for so long.”

“The success she had in AAU was because of my mom,” Greg said. “There were a lot of sacrifices that really helped Gretchen, which was important with her development.”

Those sacrifices helped Gretchen land the radar of so many colleges – Harvard, Syracuse, Clemson, and many more – but the choice was Illinois, a program led by former Canisius player Shauna Green, Class of 2002. In her first season after six years at Dayton, Green led the Fighting Illini to a 22-10 record and the NCAA First Four.

Green began recruiting Gretchen as the Dayton coach, but remained determined to secure a commitment for her first recruiting class at Illinois.

“When we got the job at Illinois, we continued to follow her, knowing she still fit our system and she’s shown she could play at this level," Green said. "Our relationship goes back awhile, and we never wavered, and that showed to be important with her.”

Illinois had only one senior and a graduate student on the team’s roster and Dolan will be joining a program that is rebuilding a winning culture. The Illini will be looking to make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1999 and 2000.

Green projects Dolan as a substantial addition to the roster.

“Obviously she can put the ball in the basket at an elite level,” Green said. “That’s one part of this game, if you’re a scorer, you’re a scorer. To be able to put up the numbers that she’s put up is pretty remarkable. She’s very quiet but is a fierce competitor and brings toughness and is going to add so much to our program besides her ability to shoot the ball and score at all three levels. She fits perfectly in our system.

“I really do think she’s going to add value right away to be able to come in and make an impact. We had a really good year this year, but we need bigger wings, and we need what she brings.”