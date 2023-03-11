When Kayleigh Rizzo was hired this offseason as Nichols’ girl’s basketball coach, she took a cerebral approach to determine how she would coach the Vikings.

Seeing the team's potential led her to think back to her days as a player at Niagara University but also to look ahead to what she thought the team could accomplish, winning a Monsignor Martin championship.

“I wanted the girls to learn how to work together as a team and not the individual," she said. "I know we have some great players, but I see us making the extra pass and that’s what I wanted to instill in these girls. One player doesn’t make or break us and we saw that in the championship game. The girls know we are a team.”

Nichols (21-4) will attempt to win the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state championship by beating Manhasset’s St. Mary’s in Saturday's 7 p.m. final at Fordham University.

“This was absolutely a goal for me when I came to Nichols,” junior Brianna Barr-Buday said. “Coming to a team that had a lot of losses to getting better each year I’ve been here. This year, I was determined for us to win our league and get to states.”

To do that, Nichols had to end Cardinal O’Hara’s nine-year streak as champions. Nichols beat the Lady Hawks twice during the regular season, but the teams entered fourth quarter of the Monsignor Martin championship game tied at 34-34.

Nichols had to find a way without Barr-Buday, a University at Buffalo commit, because she cramped up twice during the quarter and didn’t return. Without their leading scorer and rebounder in the biggest moment of the season, the Vikings faced a test and they aced it, pulling out a 46-43 victory.

“I thought that was a reflection of the girls and their hard work,” Rizzo said. “It was a testament to our practices to show up every day. They’re still ready to go out there and give it their best.”

Beating O’Hara once is an accomplishment, but to do it three times has Nichols in rarefied air. O'Hara had won 45 consecutive league games until the Vikings snapped the streak in mid-January.

Before the season started, Barr-Buday and her teammates saw the chatter about the Lady Hawks and felt the Vikings were being slighted entering the season.

“Everybody underestimated us to begin the season,” Barr-Buday said. “There were multiple articles that came out about how O’Hara and St. Mary’s would be tough teams this season and Nichols was absolutely mentioned nowhere.

"To beat them not once, not twice, but three times shows people shouldn’t have counted us out. We all took it personally when we were reading articles when we weren’t mentioned.”

Barr-Buday credits the team's only league loss of the season, 64-50 to St. Mary's on Jan. 19, for catapulting the Vikings as they would go on to their next eight league games.

“Losing to St. Mary’s the very first time was the punch in the face we needed and sometimes you need a punch in the face,” Barr-Buday said. “I think after that our team decided to get it together realizing all of the other teams are serious. Just because we have Brianna Barr-Buday and Quinn Benchley that doesn’t mean anything, we have to do something with those names. That was one of my favorite moments of the season because it got us going.”

Prior to Barr-Buday arriving at Nichols, the Vikings were coming off a four-win season. With her, they won 17 games last season and 21 this season. She’s averaging 15.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

“At my old high school I wasn’t having the best high school experience,” Barr-Buday said. “I really wanted to move to a new school anyway and had previous friends here from AAU. Quinn and I played AAU together for about four years and I have known her for a really long time. I thought to myself, ‘Why not go play basketball with another great basketball player where I can have a fresh start?’ ”

Benchley, a junior averaging 13.2 points per game, said Barr-Buday had contacted her on Instagram about coming to Nichols to gather information.

“We’ve been playing AAU for a long time together at Xgen [Eite] and I-90, and she reached out on Instagram wanting to talk about Nichols, the basketball team, and the Nichols community,” Benchley said. “I told her she’d love the school and environment and the team. She tells me all the time the team and I were big parts of her decision.”

The duo of Barr-Buday and Benchley, a reigning All-Western New York selection, has proved to be formidable against local competition with victories against Section VI champions Williamsville South (Class A2) and Randolph (C), and B1 finalist Lewiston-Porter. Now, the Vikings are a win away from completing their journey with a state championship.