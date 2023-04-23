If you’ve read or watched anything about superheroes, you know the origin story sets the tone for how a savior of many came to be.

An avid Spider-Man and Batman fan, Canisius senior wing Shane Cercone has a story arc as a basketball player that similarities to the heroes'.

In his pre-teen and early teenage years, Cercone picked up an interest in basketball, but was often embarrassed and his confidence dipped.

The opposition was too good, and he would find himself on the ground when the skill and size of his opponents became overwhelming, leading him to pout when things didn’t go his way.

“It’s kill or be killed,” Cercone said. “When I was younger, I used to get embarrassed a lot and would leave the basketball court crying and in pain. I had a lot of ups and downs in my basketball career when I was growing up, and that instilled toughness in me that I don’t think a lot of people have to the degree that I do.”

Photos: Meet the 2022-23 All-WNY large and small schools first teams in boys basketball Meet the 2022-23 All-Western New York first teams for large and small schools, and Allen Wilson Player of the Year Shane Cercone, of Canisius.…

Despite the low self-esteem, Cercone was fortunate to have his own version of Uncle Ben and Alfred in his father, Rollie. While Cercone was a middle schooler at Tapestry and Nardin, his dad pushed him to get better.

Cercone’s improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed and his high school career is being capped by his selection as the Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season as part of the annual All-Western New York boys basketball teams. He is second consecutive Canisius player to win the award after Declan Ryan earned the honor in 2021-22 and the fifth Crusaders player to be honored.

The last time a school won the award in consecutive years was Nichols’ Will Regan in 2009 and 2010. Regan shared the award with Maple Grove's Chris Secky in 2010.

Cercone averaged 26.5 points on 53% shooting along with 11.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His senior season saw him become the school’s career leading scorer with 1,569 points, and lead the Crusaders to the Manhattan Cup Final.

He made his mark at Canisius by leading the team to a New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship as a junior and by becoming coach Kyle Husband’s only four-year starter during his 19-year run at his alma mater.

“His physicality and defense at that age,” Husband said of how Cercone made an initial impression. “He was a freshman, and we could trust him to guard almost any wing out there. At the time we had a really good senior class, and he had the patience to understand his role.”

As Cercone waited his turn in the team’s offense, he also had to be ready when his opportunity came. To be ready for that moment, his second home became the gym with his father pushing him to reach his potential.

“I had a raw athleticism about me, and my dad saw that in me,” Cercone said. “He’d always have me in the gym. He coached me throughout middle school at Nardin and he just let me rock out and always instilled in me that I wasn’t beneath anyone and that I could be a great player one day.”

As Cercone’s confidence grew, his father told him, “You can be as good as you choose to be,” his own sort of Uncle Ben "with great power comes great responsibility" moment. Those words impacted him.

When Cercone decided to follow his father and brothers by enrolling at Canisius, it was on him to push himself and not rely as much on his father. It was a challenge he accepted because it tested how badly he wanted to succeed, harkening to his younger days on the basketball court when he was tired of being embarrassed.

“As I got older and became more mature, he stepped outside and let me take my own route,” Cercone said. “I started to push myself. One of the greatest contributors to my success is I don’t think anyone has higher expectations for myself than me.”

Four years later, he doesn’t regret the decision to select Canisius because he was able to mature as a basketball player and person before the eyes of so many. Despite his success, Cercone said it wasn’t until late in his senior season that he could actually call himself a confident person.

“I always have to overcome my own self-doubt,” Cercone said. “I didn’t really have a lot of confidence as a basketball player until the end of this year, which is kind of funny. People always look at me for how good of a player I am, but I’ve always struggled with how good I thought I was because I didn’t really know.

"At the end of this year, I really started having a ton of confidence in myself and just stepping on the court knowing I belong regardless no matter whom I played against because I worked for it.”

As for what’s next, he’s likely to attend a prep school and do a postgraduate year, with Vermont Academy and Canterbury School being among the possibilities. His father said they've been contacted "by approximately 10 prep schools." Cercone will play AAU basketball with the Riverside Hawks this summer, a program that's helped produced NBA players Donovan Mitchell, Chris Mullin, Kenny Anderson, Kenny Smith, among others.

Throughout the season, Cercone was the face of Canisius and the leader of a program that he feels isn’t as liked as he would want it to be. Part of that is the price of success. Canisius has won 19 Manhattan Cups and 10 with Husband, the most of any Monsignor Martin coach.

Meet the 2023 All-Western New York large schools second and third teams in boys basketball Here are the All-WNY boys basketball large schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

“I feel like us more than any other school is very rooted against because we’re always the top dogs,” Cercone said. “We’re the most hated team, but we have so much support from the teachers, students, blue crew, and coaching staff. It’s really a great community and we always rally together. People know when we come on the court what the program stands for and that starts from the coaches down.

“We’re a blue-collar team. We can definitely come off as a little arrogant because we’ve been winning for so long. Naturally, when someone’s been winning for so long and so often, people are going to want to see a new face. Especially with us, Canisius can be seen as a very preppy and rich school and I think that’s why a lot of people may not enjoy us.”

Perceptions about Canisius will continue to exist, but Cercone has made it his mission to protect the program from those who wanted to sully it.

In every game Cercone played, he became Canisius’ cape-less Crusader, and typically delivered when his heroics were called required.