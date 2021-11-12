 Skip to main content
Willie Lightfoot returns home for signing ceremony with Bowling Green
Willie Lightfoot returns home for signing ceremony with Bowling Green

Lightfoot-West Genesee-Niagara Falls-New York State- Class AA-Semi Final-Scull (copy)

Former Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot shoots against a West Genesee defender during first half action in the state Class AA Semifinal in March 2019.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Willie Lightfoot may have left home to chase his Division I basketball dream, but he is and always will be a son of the Cataract City, regardless of where he attends school.

He loves Niagara Falls.

Of course, Lightfoot returned home for one of the biggest moments of his life. The 6-foot point guard who attends Good Better Best Academy in Durham, N.C., signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Bowling Green.

Lightfoot took part in a signing ceremony at Niagara Falls’ Fieldhouse on Friday afternoon surrounded by family and friends, including former Falls coach Sal Constantino.

“It feels good signing,” said Lightfoot, who as a freshman led the Wolverines to the state semifinals. “I’ve been working for this day my whole life. It feels surreal, but I’m just going to keep working.

“I can’t describe it. I’m ready for work.”

In picking Bowling Green, Lightfoot is guaranteed to swing by Western New York at least once a season because the Falcons play in the same conference as University at Buffalo, the Mid-American Conference.

Bowling Green is coming off a 14-12 season, but prior to last year’s pandemic-impacted campaign had posted back-to-back 20-plus win seasons under coach Mike Huger.

The Falcons play an up-tempo game, which appeals to Lightfoot, who likes to push the pace. The coaching staff kept tabs on Lightfoot, who played the previous two seasons for Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan.

“The constant love and coach Huger is a point guard, I relate to him,” Lightfoot said as to why he selected Bowling Green. “I think I’ll learn a lot from him.”

Lightfoot becomes the second Falls-area player to sign with a Division I program since the signing period began Wednesday. Former Lewiston-Porter star Roddy Gayle, who is at Wasatch Academy in Utah, signed with Ohio State.

He and Lightfoot are believed to be the only freshmen to ever be selected to the Buffalo News’ All-Western New York first team.

Lightfoot said another reason he came home for the signing is because a lot of the younger kids in the area who play the game look up to him, Gayle and the reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year, Jalen Bradberry – who’s playing a post-graduate year at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.

“It feels nice,” Lightfoot said. “It feels like we’re bringing the city back.”

Lightfoot is the second member of his family to reach the Division I dream. The other was his uncle Tyrone Beaman, who went to Tennessee during the 1980s.

Lightfoot had a playoff to remember during his freshman year at Niagara Falls. He led a furious comeback in the Section VI Class AA final win against Williamsville North with a 39-point effort. He followed that with a 32-point effort in a state quarterfinal win over Section V private school McQuaid.

Lightfoot then opted to head to Kansas.

Constantino was thrilled when Lightfoot asked if he could hold his signing ceremony at Niagara Falls.

“He has strong family ties,” Constantino said. “It felt really good that he thought that much of high school to do it here.”

