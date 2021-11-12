Willie Lightfoot returns home for signing ceremony with Bowling Green

The Falcons play an up-tempo game, which appeals to Lightfoot, who likes to push the pace. The coaching staff kept tabs on Lightfoot, who played the previous two seasons for Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan.

“The constant love and coach Huger is a point guard, I relate to him,” Lightfoot said as to why he selected Bowling Green. “I think I’ll learn a lot from him.”

Lightfoot becomes the second Falls-area player to sign with a Division I program since the signing period began Wednesday. Former Lewiston-Porter star Roddy Gayle, who is at Wasatch Academy in Utah, signed with Ohio State.

Willie Lightfoot considering five colleges, including UB A 6-foot guard who starred as a freshman for the Niagara Falls Wolverines, Lightfoot is in his junior year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Belaire, Kan.

He and Lightfoot are believed to be the only freshmen to ever be selected to the Buffalo News’ All-Western New York first team.

Lightfoot said another reason he came home for the signing is because a lot of the younger kids in the area who play the game look up to him, Gayle and the reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year, Jalen Bradberry – who’s playing a post-graduate year at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.

“It feels nice,” Lightfoot said. “It feels like we’re bringing the city back.”