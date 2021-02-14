 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Lightfoot considering five colleges, including UB
0 comments

Willie Lightfoot considering five colleges, including UB

Support this work for $1 a month
Lightfoot-West Genesee-Niagara Falls-New York State- Class AA-Semi Final-Scull

Former Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot shoots against a West Genesee defender during first half action in the state Class AA Semifinal in March 2019.

 By Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

More than a year and a half ahead of his scheduled high school graduation, former Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot says he has narrowed his college choices down to five schools, including the University at Buffalo.

A 6-foot guard who starred as a freshman for the Niagara Falls Wolverines before heading off to Sunrise Christian Academy in Belaire, Kan., Lightfoot is in his junior year at Sunrise Christian, which is 19-2.

Besides UB, Lightfoot listed Alabama, Oregon, Marquette and Minnesota as colleges he is considering, according to a tweet.

There’s a local connection with Alabama, where former UB coach Nate Oats has the Crimson Tide off to a 17-5 start, first place in the Southeastern Conference and No. 11 national ranking in the AP poll.

Oregon has emerged as a power in recent years in the Pac-12 Conference under coach Dana Altman.

Marquette is coached by former Duke guard and assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski, who some regard as one of the leading candidates to succeed Mike Krzyzewski as the Blue Devils head coach when he chooses to retire.

Minnesota is coached by Richard Pitino, son of Iona coach Rick Pitino, the former NBA, Providence College, Louisville and Kentucky coach and the current coach at Iona in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

A three-star recruit, Lightfoot averaged 6 points, 3.5 assists and 2 steals last season. As a freshman at Niagara Falls, Lightfoot was named to the all-WNY team.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Joe and Marisa Dougherty

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Joe and Marisa Dougherty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News