Willie Lightfoot considering five colleges, including UB

More than a year and a half ahead of his scheduled high school graduation, former Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot says he has narrowed his college choices down to five schools, including the University at Buffalo.

A 6-foot guard who starred as a freshman for the Niagara Falls Wolverines before heading off to Sunrise Christian Academy in Belaire, Kan., Lightfoot is in his junior year at Sunrise Christian, which is 19-2.

Besides UB, Lightfoot listed Alabama, Oregon, Marquette and Minnesota as colleges he is considering, according to a tweet.

There’s a local connection with Alabama, where former UB coach Nate Oats has the Crimson Tide off to a 17-5 start, first place in the Southeastern Conference and No. 11 national ranking in the AP poll.

Oregon has emerged as a power in recent years in the Pac-12 Conference under coach Dana Altman.

Marquette is coached by former Duke guard and assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski, who some regard as one of the leading candidates to succeed Mike Krzyzewski as the Blue Devils head coach when he chooses to retire.