Williamsville South's Kevin McNamara remembered as man who loved to coach

On a gloomy Wednesday, Williamsville South’s girls soccer team arrived at Sweet Home’s Robert P. Barczak Stadium with a unique look.

With their white jerseys on, the Billies wore hats gifted from one of Kevin McNamara’s daughters and “Coach Mac” taped around their wrists. It was their way of paying tribute to McNamara, 71, who died on Sept. 4 due to cancer.

“Having coached with him, he put family and these girls first,” Billies coach Melissa Spade said. “That’s something that Tony [Pariso] and I want to continue. We want these girls to feel like they’re supported not just on the field, but off it.”

Spade wore a light brown hat with “South” in blue, and says she plans to wear her hat the remainder of the season, and her players will have “Coach Mac” taped around their wrists until season’s end.

The indelible mark McNamara left on the athletes and those throughout Western New York was clear. Prior to the game, players and coaches from both teams and officials took a knee for a moment of silence in tribute to the man who spent 28 years coaching Williamsville South’s varsity team.

Williamsville South, Sweet Home, and officials kneeling before the game in tribute to former Billies coach Kevin McNamara.The tribute was met with applause from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/bq7k7yMFMh — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 7, 2022

Following the tribute, spectators serenaded them with applause. The picture of both teams and officials honoring McNamara is symbolic of the person he was. Whether or not it was related to soccer.

Chris Durr, Clarence’s girls assistant coach and Section VI girls soccer and basketball chairman, began his coaching career around the same time as McNamara.

“Even though we’ve known for a while that he wasn’t doing well, it still hits you like a ton of bricks,” said Chris Durr, Section VI girls soccer and basketball chairman. “I think back to the years when we first started. We’ve been playing each two or three times each year whether in the division or playoffs.”

The two met in the 1990s when they were beginning their careers at their respective Williamsville schools. Durr describes their relationship at first as being “adversarial” but as time progressed, a friendship blossomed. Despite coaching at rival schools, that didn’t get in the way of their relationship. Their players were shocked at how friendly they were.

As the years went on, they continued crossing paths, including at the now defunct Empire State Games.

“As we got to know each other more and knew that our philosophies in regards to kids and soccer were similar, we became friends," Durr said. "It was a situation where sometimes familiarity breeds contempt. Over the last 10-15 years, it was a great time every time we played.

“We played golf together sometimes, he was a member of the All-WNY committee, and we would talk pretty regularly about various different things. He was a legend in the Western New York soccer community. He was a very good friend, tremendous colleague, and will be missed tremendously.”

McNamara’s daughter recently gifted each member on the team a hat belonging to the former coach.Here’s coach Melissa Spada wearing one of McNamara’s “South” hats. pic.twitter.com/Ni6HczokJb — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 7, 2022

McNamara grew from a young coach to one of the most respected in the area. For the past 10 years, the All-WNY meetings would take place at Durr's house, where McNamara had an unassigned seat, a Lazyboy. Sitting in the chair, McNamara's feet wouldn’t touch the floor, and Durr would make lighthearted jokes towards him.

“It’s a big loss,” Durr said. “We’re going to have a tough time filling because he did so much for girls soccer and the community."

Pariso, an assistant at Williamsville South, knew McNamara since the two were middle schoolers. As they grew from teenagers to revered soccer figures in Western New York, he learned what his longtime friend cherished the most: God, family and soccer.

Despite knowing each other for almost their entire lives, Pariso was taken aback to see the outpouring of support for his longtime friend. In the days since the public announcement of McNamara’s passing, Pariso has been contacted by many people wanting to reflect on the former coach or just looking for someone to talk to.

“He had a way of communicating to the players and his speeches were very impactful,” Pariso said. “When he spoke to players, he’d get you so enthused I would want to run through a fence if I was a player.”

Communication is key in sports. McNamara was good at it, and that’s a key reason why he maintained success over multiple decades. Since 2000, according to the Section VI website, McNamara won four Class A sectional titles, including a three-peat from 2011-2013.

McNamara is Williamsville South and harbored an era of winning that’s expected at the program.

“He was just a stable of the fall season at South,” said Trevor Lawler, Williamsville South’s boys soccer coach. “He was always around and was always a positive guy with so much energy. He made a positive impact on everybody that was around him.”

Amherst girls soccer coach JoAnna Fildes felt the positivity from "Mac" throughout the tenure of their relationship. The two were very close, and less than a few seconds into her reflection, Fildes had to gather her emotions.

"He left a major legacy," Fildes said. "I honestly hope I can have the same impact he had on his players. I hope I impact kids. He passed his passion on to a lot of kids."

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. On Friday, a service will be held at The Well Buffalo at 10 a.m.