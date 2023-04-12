Following a historic senior season, Williamsville South senior Gretchen Dolan has been named Miss New York Basketball, the school announced Wednesday on social media.

The award is presented by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York.

Dolan is the first Section VI player to win the award, which dates to 1986, and received the recognition after averaging 38.7 points, 9.8 rebounds 4.6 assists, 3.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers per game.

The Illinois signee set the section girls record for points in a season with 816, which is fifth all-time in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's record book. At the conclusion of the season, Dolan’s career point total was 2,622, 12th all-time in NYSPHSAA history and third most in Western New York.

Dolan had three 50-point games, nine 40-point games, and 19 30-point outings, ending her career on a 12-game 30-point streak. She also had 12 double-doubles and a triple-double.

With her scoring came success, as she led Williamsville South to a Class A2 sectional title and an appearance in the Class A crossover game.