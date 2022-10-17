Williamsville South's Gretchen Dolan commits to Illinois: 'I love everything about it'

Harvard or Illinois.

That was the final decision for Williamsville South senior Gretchen Dolan, as she narrowed her options from more than 20 colleges asking her to join their women’s basketball programs to just one.

It was a difficult choice for the All-WNY large schools first-teamer, but she made her decision Thursday. One call to inform a coach she’s committing, and another telling a coach that she was going elsewhere.

Receiving the good news was Illinois, and the 5-foot-11 guard made the announcement public when she posted Sunday on Twitter.

Dolan went through the pros and cons of each school, not just as a basketball program, but as a place to learn and live for the next four years.

“It was definitely a very, very hard decision and long process,” Dolan said Monday. “Overall, I think the coaching staff really expressed to me how much they really wanted me and how much I’ll fit at Illinois and how much they believe in me. That really helped because just through their actions and how they expressed it really stood out to me.”

Illinois is ranked as the 13th best public college/university in the nation, according to U.S. News. Dolan said she’ll be able to play the sport she loves while also receiving an education at a revered institution.

“I love everything about it,” Dolan said. “It’s a very good school and I like that because I’ve always wanted to go to a high academic school.”

Dolan, named to the Class A all-state first team last season, is the first 2023 commit for Shauna Green, who is entering her first year with the program after six seasons with Dayton.

Green also understands Buffalo and its players. She is the career leading scorer at Canisius College and is second in rebounding and was a three-time All-MAAC first-team selection.

With her college decision made, Dolan’s focus now turns to her final season in a Billies uniform. She’s coming off a junior season in which she led Section VI in scoring at 38.4 points per game and 884 total points. Scoring is her forte, and last season she had 10 40-point games three 50-point outings, and led Williamsville South to another Class A title with a 52-point outburst against Hamburg.

“Super excited for the season to start soon,” Dolan said. “There’s a lot of good energy. I think we all got better this past summer. Still a lot of work to do, it’s early, but we’re all really excited to compete for another run to a championship.”