Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry nominated for McDonald's All-American Games
  • Updated
Amari DeBerry signs with UConn

Williamsville South basketball player Amari DeBerry has signed with UConn.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Williamsville South basketball star Amari DeBerry has been nominated for the McDonald’s High School All-American Game, organizers announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 DeBerry is a UConn signee who is ranked No. 15 in the Class of 2021 in ESPNw’s HoopGurlz rankings. She is among 14 players from New York State nominated.

The final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls from around the nation will be announced in late February, but organizers have decided not to play the games because of the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual celebration is scheduled to honor those selected.

DeBerry is the reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year after averaging 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 3.6 assists last season for Will South.

Among the boys, University at Buffalo signee Zaakir Williamson was nominated. A 6-7 forward/center, he is playing his senior season at Neumann Goretti High in Philadelphia after averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game last season for Rock Creek Christian Academy in Maryland.

