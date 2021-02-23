Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry named McDonald's All-American

Amari DeBerry is representing Western New York with another milestone accomplishment.
DeBerry, the Williamsville South senior and reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year, is the first girls basketball player from the region to be named a McDonald’s All-American since the girls game began in 2002.
The 6-foot-5 DeBerry has already signed with University of Connecticut. She is ranked No. 15 by espnW for Class of 2021 recruits.
A final roster of 24 girls and 24 boys was announced Tuesday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no game this year. A virtual celebration is scheduled to honor those selected.
“I’m very honored. I’ve always wanted to be a McDonald’s All-American," she said. "It was great to see my name on the screen and just to be recognized by that high of a committee, those things are really humbling.”
DeBerry averaged 21 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 3.6 assists last season for Williamsville South and was named to the All-Western New York first team for the third consecutive year. DeBerry’s stats during the playoffs were more impressive. In the Billies' final three games, she averaged 24.7 points, 14.0 rebounds and 6.0 blocks per game as the team won the overall Section VI Class A final and finished ranked first in the state.
In addition to impressive statistics, DeBerry has shown the passing skills and basketball IQ that make her an elite player. She routinely makes the correct basketball play, knowing when to pass out of a double or triple team and when to attack the basket. When given too much space, DeBerry makes teams pay with her 3-point shooting.
DeBerry also has improved her skills by playing for the Philadelphia Belles AAU program and taking part in a number of USA Basketball development opportunities.
"It's a wonderful accomplishment for Amari and we're so proud of her," Williamsville South coach Kristin Dolan said.
With her selection, DeBerry joins Western New York high school basketball royalty as the fourth McDonald's All-American – among boys and girls. The boys game began in 1977.
• Keith Robinson, a 6-foot-9 forward at Grover Cleveland, was selected in 1986. He averaged 30.3 points, 20 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a senior while finishing with 1,527 career points before playing at Notre Dame and professionally in Europe.
• Christian Laettner, a 6-11 player at the Nichols School, was selected to the 1988 game. Laettner averaged 21.4 points as a junior, then 27.7 points and 16 rebounds, earning News Player of the Year nods both seasons and state POY honors as a senior. He went on to star at Duke and played nearly 900 games in the NBA.
• Jonny Flynn, a 6-foot guard from Niagara Falls, was chosen in 2007. He was a two-time News Player of the Year and averaged 26.7 points, 6 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 rebounds as a senior. Flynn went to Syracuse and was chosen sixth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft before injuries derailed his career.