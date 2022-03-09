Williamsville South vs. Hamburg, Lew-Port vs. Eden in girls basketball finals

Here's a preview of Wednesday girls basketball crossover games at Buffalo State.

CLASS A

Who: Williamsville South (15-7) vs. Hamburg (19-4).

When: 6:30 p.m.

What to expect: Gretchen Dolan and Clara Strack, two of Western New York’s top players and the top two leading scorers in Section VI, face off for the Class A title. Dolan averages a whopping 37 points per game and Strack averages 25.9

The Billies' playoff run included beating Kenmore East, 58-34, in the quarterfinals and West Seneca East, 74-47, in the semifinals, followed by a 71-58 victory against Iroquois 71-58 in the Section VI Class A-2 final.

As for the Bulldogs, they beat Niagara-Wheatfield, 61-47, in the quarterfinals and North Tonawanda, 65-57, in the semifinals. Hamburg ended Sweet Home’s 17-game winning streak to win the Section VI Class A1 final for the third consecutive season.

With the matchup set for the overall Class A title between two of the top teams and players in the area, one can only hope the game will live up to its billing.