Williamsville South vs. Hamburg, Lew-Port vs. Eden in girls basketball finals
Williamsville South vs. Hamburg, Lew-Port vs. Eden in girls basketball finals

Here's a preview of Wednesday girls basketball crossover games at Buffalo State.

CLASS A

Who: Williamsville South (15-7) vs. Hamburg (19-4).

When: 6:30 p.m.

What to expect: Gretchen Dolan and Clara Strack, two of Western New York’s top players and the top two leading scorers in Section VI, face off for the Class A title. Dolan averages a whopping 37 points per game and Strack averages 25.9

The Billies' playoff run included beating Kenmore East, 58-34, in the quarterfinals and West Seneca East, 74-47, in the semifinals, followed by a 71-58 victory against Iroquois 71-58 in the Section VI Class A-2 final. 

As for the Bulldogs, they beat Niagara-Wheatfield, 61-47, in the quarterfinals and North Tonawanda, 65-57, in the semifinals. Hamburg ended Sweet Home’s 17-game winning streak to win the Section VI Class A1 final for the third consecutive season.

With the matchup set for the overall Class A title between two of the top teams and players in the area, one can only hope the game will live up to its billing.

CLASS B

Who: Lewiston-Porter (20-3) vs. Eden (19-4).

When: 5 p.m.

What to expect: The Lancers enter the Class B final following a quarterfinal win against Lake Shore, 80-24, a semifinal win against Kenmore West, 60-23, and then a 60-57 win against n the Class B-1 final. Their leading scorer is junior Sophie Auer, who’s 11th in Section VI in total points with 414.

As for the Raiders, their road to the final has included a bevy of blowouts. First, it was beating Akron, 83-44, in the quarterfinals, then Olmsted, 71-30, in the semifinals, followed by dominating Southwestern, 58-39 in the B-2 final. Their leading scorer is senior Jessica Zittel, who is fourth in points in Section VI this season with 500.

