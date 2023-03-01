It may be Gretchen Dolan who sits atop every opposing team’s scouting report, but her Williamsville South teammates showed in the Section VI girls basketball playoffs Wednesday night that they’re not just along for the ride.

Six points apiece from sophomores Kimora Berry and Leah Solomon got the Billies out to a quick 12-2 lead over rival Amherst before Dolan scored South’s next 12 points and finished with 39 in a 77-59 win in the Class A-2 semifinals at Williamsville North.

“I just try and let it come to me naturally,” said Dolan, a University of Illinois signee. “I know, to begin games, I just want to get some easy looks, but sometimes, they’re just hanging on me. So I just like to find my teammates because they’re going to be open, and they’ve been knocking shots down.”

The top-seeded Billies (20-1) are headed back to Buffalo State, where they’ll play No. 3 Starpoint (15-7) Sunday at 1 p.m. for the A-2 title. South is the defending champion and beat the Spartans twice in the regular season, 68-51 and 61-38.

Starpoint, meanwhile, is continuing a breakthrough season with a roster that doesn’t include any seniors. The Spartans used a balanced team effort in the first semifinal, a 58-27 win over South Park. They crashed the offensive boards, found cutters close to the basket and hit six 3-pointers.

“For us to go to Buff State this year is a tremendous accomplishment, but it speaks to my team and their dedication,” coach Megan Reed said. “They have put in the work, and we’re really proud of them.”

Sophomore Sophia Waliszewski led the way with 12 points, while classmates Madelyn Schmidt (11) and Megan Milleville (10) also scored in double figures. South Park (14-6) senior Learsi Sabala had a nice game with 17 points and a couple of blocks.

Starpoint will play for its first Section VI title since back-to-back wins in 1994-95.

“I think we’re expecting to have a fight on Sunday,” Waliszewski said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m not going to count us out, yet.”

In the nightcap, Amherst was down 24-7 in the first quarter before pulling within 25-20 early in the second. But the Billies were able to settle down and extend their lead to 48-33 by halftime.

They followed it up with a dominant 22-3 third quarter to make it 70-36 heading into the final eight minutes. Solomon (15) and Berry (14) finished in double figures, while senior Grace Mauro hit two key 3s as part of her eight points.

“I think we’ve kind of had to naturally learn how to do that and not rely on her for everything – even though mostly we do,” Mauro said, referring to Dolan. “Just get open, stay strong with the ball, shoot when we’re open and play physical, too.”

The Tigers (12-10) were led offensively by freshman Ada Radomski (16 points), sophomore Nicole Miller (14) and senior Anaya Smith (12).

But, as she has her entire scholastic career, Dolan proved to be the ultimate difference-maker – whether the Player of the Year candidate was scoring herself, setting up her teammates or causing havoc defensively with steals, deflections and blocks.

She’ll once again be the focus of Starpoint’s defense at Buff State, where the Billies will need everyone to contribute as they look for their ninth sectional title in 10 seasons.

“We know we can’t take a game for granted because teams are coming after us,” Dolan said. “So we just have to keep the high energy and want it more than them.”