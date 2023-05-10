Following Williamsville South’s game against Niagara Wheatfield, coach Julie Murphy rallied her players for a postgame meeting and eventually turned her attention toward senior Giavanna Gangi.

The team’s starting pitcher had joined an elite group of Billies pitchers to reach 300 strikeouts, as Gangi accomplished the feat in the third inning Saturday against the Falcons. She became the fourth in program history to reach the milestone, and did so in less than three seasons.

Gangi was met with praise from her teammates, and also received the game ball.

“I wasn’t even aware I was that close to 300 strikeouts," Gangi said. “I was just really surprised about it, honestly, because we had a shortened season my sophomore year (because of Covid-19), and it was just really last year that we had a full season. I’m very excited to hit this milestone.”

For the season, Gangi had 95 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched, with a 7-5 record and 1.35 earned run average entering Tuesday's game at Orchard Park.

With 318 career strikeouts, Gangi is fifth in program history, trailing Chelsea Plimpton (1,448), Hilary South (377), Kara Eyre (345) and Elisa Brinkworth (333). The Billies have four regular season games remaining, and then the Section VI playoffs. Williamsville South (7-5) is the defending Class A champion and reached the state semifinals last year.

“She’s been an incredible leader, and is the captain of our team and puts softball as her No. 1 sport and has put so much time and offseason commitment into it,” Murphy said. “She had no idea she was close to this, but I had an inclination because she’s been our No. 1 pitcher the last few years, carrying a heavy weight and never complaining. She’s just incredibly a hard worker.”

The initial turning point came during her sophomore year, when she developed more of a liking for softball and sprouted aspirations of playing collegiately.

Gangi accepted that she had to put in the work, and she has, including playing travel softball with the New York Diamond Girls beyond the high school season.

As a junior, she was named to the All-Western New York large schools first team and second-team all-state in Class A. She had a 14-6 record with 128 strikeouts in 135 innings.

She committed to Denison University (Ohio) in January.

“I work really hard during the offseason,” Gangi said. “I’m very glad I’m continuing to do well, because that shows my college coaches that I’m a consistent player. Whenever I’m on the mound, I love playing for this team, and I always try and do my best for them.”

Murphy has known her pitcher since Gangi was a seventh-grader, and she has witnessed her develop as an athlete, scholar and leader. Gangi is part of the Girl Scouts, has been class president for four years, has a 4.0 grade point average, and also contributes to her community by volunteering.

That work ethic, coupled with lasering in on the goal of being a collegiate athlete, is why Murphy has been so proud of Gangi and happily accepted writing a letter of recommendation for her.

“She’s just really a team-first type of person,” Murphy said. “She’s super humble. She’s always doing additional pitching lessons and always putting in the work, and I think people look up to her.

"She’s been a huge staple for our program the last three years, and helped turn it around the last couple of years.”