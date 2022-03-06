Williamsville South, Hamburg girls basketball teams to collide in Class A crossover game

“We thought about that, because we knew Gretchen would have two or three girls on her,” Kristen Dolan said. “The girls know they have to be aggressive. They have to look for their shots, be smart with the goal and distribute it when they can.”

Will South had a 15-3 lead a couple of minutes later. The Chiefs finally got some offense going, closing the period on a 7-2 run to cut the margin to 17-10 after eight minutes.

The Billies led 19-14 with 5:48 left in the half when they turned up their offense again. Will South had a 13-2 burst to go up by 16. Dolan had 10 of those 13 points. Iroquois fought back a little from there, but still trailed 38-23 at the half. Dolan had 19 points in the opening 16 minutes.

The Chiefs made it interesting by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter, but the Billies bounced right back. They closed with an 8-2 run to make it 58-41 after three quarters, and ran it out from there.

In the nightcap, it looked like a great matchup on paper between the top two seeds. Both teams had played well in semifinal wins. However, games aren’t played on paper – and Hamburg obviously peaked at the right time.