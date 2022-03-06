Williamsville South, Hamburg girls basketball teams to collide in Class A crossover game

Things are back to normal in Section VI girls basketball. Williamsville South is a champion again.
The Billies (15-7) had a run of seven straight sectional titles interrupted last season. However, they returned to the top on Sunday night at the Buffalo State Sports Arena. Williamsville South defeated Iroquois 71-58 to take the A-1 title.
Ending the drought was the top priority of the team this season.
“A couple of girls are shouldering the past couple of years – players that didn’t get the chance last year,” coach Kristen Dolan said. “They think about that. We talk about appreciating these times and enjoying the journey. You’ve got to give it everything you’ve got, because you’re never guaranteed a tomorrow.
“They worked hard. I’m so proud of the girls. We had some kinks and had to overcome some things. It’s taken some time, but they came together.”
Standout performer Gretchen Dolan added, “Our season has been cut short for two years. It definitely means a lot to get back to be sectional champions.”
In the A-2 matchup later on Sunday, Hamburg downed top-seeded Sweet Home by the surprising one-sided score of 63-32.
In the opener, the statistics showed that the driving force before Williamsville South was, as usual, Gretchen Dolan. The leading scorer in Western New York girls basketball this season had another big game with 39 points (although another scorebook had her for 36). Dolan is as pure a shooter as comes along in high school basketball, and she can handle the ball and rebound, as well.
But Dolan received help from the rest of her team, leaving the offense to work as an effective unit.
“I know I needed to find my teammates, who were open,” Dolan said. “They hit some really big shots tonight.”
In addition, Williamsville South had a trick waiting for Iroquois (16-6). The Billies started the game in a 2-3 zone, and turned up the aggressiveness with a couple of players involved in traps near the out-of-bounds line. That forced the Chiefs to try to make long, over-the-top passes and then sink relatively short shots. The defensive strategy didn’t work every time, but it worked often enough to disrupt the offensive flow of Iroquois.
“That was a new little wrinkle that we put in for this game,” Kristen Dolan said. “We thought we needed it now. That’s part of our identity now – the switching of defenses, and making sure is where they are supposed to be.”
Any thoughts that Williamsville South was a one-person team were quickly dispelled. In fact, it took less than two minutes at the start of the game.
Kimora Berry (15 points) and Grace Mauro hit 3-pointers in the opening 45 seconds. Then, Leah Solomon scored on a layup, and it was 8-0 for the Billies with 6:19 left in the quarter. In other words, Gretchen Dolan was a facilitator at the start, not a scorer. It was a powerful message in terms of how the game would be played.
“We thought about that, because we knew Gretchen would have two or three girls on her,” Kristen Dolan said. “The girls know they have to be aggressive. They have to look for their shots, be smart with the goal and distribute it when they can.”
Will South had a 15-3 lead a couple of minutes later. The Chiefs finally got some offense going, closing the period on a 7-2 run to cut the margin to 17-10 after eight minutes.
The Billies led 19-14 with 5:48 left in the half when they turned up their offense again. Will South had a 13-2 burst to go up by 16. Dolan had 10 of those 13 points. Iroquois fought back a little from there, but still trailed 38-23 at the half. Dolan had 19 points in the opening 16 minutes.
The Chiefs made it interesting by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter, but the Billies bounced right back. They closed with an 8-2 run to make it 58-41 after three quarters, and ran it out from there.
In the nightcap, it looked like a great matchup on paper between the top two seeds. Both teams had played well in semifinal wins. However, games aren’t played on paper – and Hamburg obviously peaked at the right time.
“This is what we’ve worked for in the entire season,” forward Madelyn Harrison of Hamburg (19-4) said. “It was pretty exciting to get this win.”
Again, a hot start by one side might have been the difference in the game. And once again, the Bulldogs’ top scorer – in this case, Clara Strack – didn’t have any of them. While Sweet Home (20-3) rallied to get within a basket, a tone had been set.
“We started off hot by hitting those threes,” Hamburg coach Amy Steger said. “They normally don’t look to shoot those right away, so that was huge. As soon as they hit those, we were rolling."
Strack, second in Western New York in scoring, scored her first basket with 1:08 left in the quarter. It helped give Hamburg a 15-6 lead.
“We worked on moving the ball all season,” Harrison said. “We’re very unselfish. We have to learn that if we have an open shot, we take it.”
After the teams traded baskets for a couple of minutes, the Bulldogs were ready for a big roll. They tallied the next 12 points to take a 32-9 lead. Amber Murak hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to end the run, but the Panthers were still down by 20 at intermission. It was just a matter of trading baskets from there.
“The start allowed Clara to get into the game a little bit,” Steger said. “She said she was having a hard time breathing a bit at the start. But in the second quarter, she just took over.”
Strack finished with 23 points. Harrison contributed 15 points, and Maddie Hoak had 12. That sort of balance helps everyone.
“Clara can just breathe a little bit,” Steger said. “She’ll do it, but it’s much more fun when everyone steps up. And they can. This team is so talented. It what I’ve been waiting for – for everyone to step up.”
On defense, Hamburg solved the riddle of Sweet Home’s balanced attack. The Panthers received 15 points from Murak, but no one else came close to double figures.
“We knew Murak, the coach’s daughter, was the best scorer, so we put Meghan Krusczka on her,” Steger said. “I thought Meg did a really nice job on her. She had to work really hard to get her shots up. Everyone had to help and lock in.”
Next for both teams is a game that will bring back memories. Two years ago, Williamsville South beat Hamburg in the last game before the pandemic closed the season. The Billies have been in the Bulldogs’ way over the years.
“Hopefully the world doesn’t shut down after this one,” Steger said. “We moved up to Division 1, so we haven’t seen them, but we’ve played Williamsville South at Buff State many times. It would be really nice to get past and go to Rochester, because they’ve taken it to us.”