Even the top girls basketball players in Western New York aren’t immune to “off” games. That was the case at Buffalo State Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon.

One counted on her teammates to pick up the scoring slack, while the other eventually found her groove with a record-setting performance.

Most importantly, both came away with wins.

Hamburg and Williamsville South each won Class A titles and will now square off for the overall title at 5 p.m. Wednesday back at Buffalo State.

Billies senior and game MVP Gretchen Dolan scored 25 of her 31 points in the second half to break the Section VI single-season scoring record while leading No. 1 Williamsville South (21-1) to its second straight Class A-2 title with a 58-44 win over No. 3 Starpoint (15-8).

“I don’t think I hit an outside shot in the first half,” said Dolan, the University of Illinois signee. “It was a little frustrating, but you’re going to have days like that where they just don’t fall. I’ve been in that position, so I just knew I had to be a little more aggressive coming out in the second half.”

In the first of five games Sunday, No. 2 Hamburg (15-8) overcame a halftime deficit to beat No. 5 Sweet Home (13-10), 47-39, for its fourth straight Class A-1 crown. Star senior Clara Strack (11 points, 13 rebounds) struggled to find a rhythm offensively, as it was junior Leah Khuu who earned MVP honors with a game-high 12 points.

“I realized quickly into the game this wasn’t my game to score all the points,” said Strack, who’s headed to Virginia Tech next year. “I needed to help my teammates get all their points, so I was trying my best to find the open people down low. When I’d get the ball, they’d really crash on me, so I was just trying to disperse it as much as I could. It was really great to feel everyone step up and be there for everyone.”

Both Gretchen and her mother, South coach Kristen Dolan, weren’t aware of her latest record following the game. She entered Sunday 26 points short of former Olean standout Sara Pfeiffer’s mark of 777 in 2019.

A tough Starpoint 2-3 zone held Dolan to six points in the first half, but South was able to open the game with seven straight points and lead 26-15 by halftime. Dolan came out with an edge in the third, scoring 14 points to put her six away from the record.

She tied it 59 seconds into the fourth on her second consecutive and-1, uncharacteristically showing some emotion after the basket. Just 41 seconds later, she stepped into a 3 to break the record and added one more basket with 24 seconds left to put her at 782 for the season and 2,588 for her career.

“You don’t want to get Gretchen mad,” her mother said with a smile. “Normally she doesn’t, but it’s like, yes, because you got to sometimes help your teammates by showing that excitement and getting a couple things falling your way.”

Starpoint was led by 19 points and 19 rebounds from Megan Milleville, while Kimora Berry added 11 points for the Billies, winners of their ninth sectional title in the last 10 seasons.

“It feels great just doing it with these girls, how much time we spent together and the work we put in,” Gretchen said. “We set these goals in the beginning of the season so it feels good, but there’s still work to be done.”

Meanwhile, in a rematch of last season’s Class A-1 final, Sweet Home gave Hamburg all it could handle in a chippy, physical, grind-it-out affair.

Strack had five points in the first quarter, but Sweet Home used a 12-0 run to take a 21-13 lead after 8 minutes. The Bulldogs limited the Panthers to just four points in the middle two quarters, allowing them to close the gap to 23-21 by halftime while they found their way offensively. Hamburg took the lead for good on a Khuu 3 with 5 seconds left in the third to make it 30-27.

Strack had a couple key assists in the final frame on drop-off passes to younger sister Daisy Strack, who finished with eight key points. Anna Banks added eight points as well for the Bulldogs. Krissy Baker led Sweet Home with 10 points.

“It was really important because we just needed to work together to get back up without Clara,” Khuu said, “so it was good that we all worked hard, worked together and leaned on each other.”

Hamburg will need all hands on deck against South Wednesday in a rematch from last season. Dolan scored 52 and Strack had 41 in an 80-75 Billies win a year ago. South also beat the Bulldogs twice during the regular season this winter, 60-37 and 68-50.

“It’s tough to beat a team three times,” Strack said. “We’re coming back as hard as we can to try to get the win.”