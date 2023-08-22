When 11 a.m. hit to begin Williamsville South’s 2023 girls soccer tryouts Monday, juniors Ava Plezia and Paige Szymanski led everyone to the middle of the field to start stretching. Nobody told them to do that, but the two wanted to set the standard on Day 1 of what is to be expected throughout the season.

“When we were underclassmen, I think the leaders and captains on the team then, we looked up to,” said Plezia, a University of Kentucky commit. “I think they showed us how to be real leaders, and, obviously, coach Mac (Kevin McNamara) really taught us how to be leaders.”

The aura of McNamara, who coached the Billies for 28 years before his death last September due to cancer, was present during tryouts. From former players still holding McNamara’s teachings, to assistants wearing a “Coach Mac” T-shirt, his imprint on the program was still vibrant.

Having coached for so long, it only made sense that McNamara’s successor would be a former player of his, and that would be Carissima Cutrona. She was the 2014 Buffalo News Player of the Year, and would go on to play collegiately at the University at Buffalo, earning All-MAC honors multiple times, and also played in Norway and with FC Buffalo.

“I’m super excited to have her as a coach,” said Szymanski, an All-WNY second-team selection a season ago. “I think she’s ready, and I’m so excited to work with her this season.”

Cutrona is one of the best soccer players to have played at Williamsville South, with 160 career goals and three All-WNY selections. Returning as an assistant for three seasons with McNamara, then becoming the leading woman in charge is a promotion Cutrona doesn’t take lightly.

“My journey has been a crazy one,” Cutrona said. “Being able to come back and coach for a program that means so much to me is the cherry on top. Last fall, I was overseas playing in Norway, but when I got back, this was in my heart to be back and coach the South girls. For so long, Coach Mac created such a strong legacy and culture here, and that’s something I want to continue for the generations to come through this program.”

Cutrona wants to impact her current and future players, as McNamara did for her. She credits who he was as a person as to why she wanted to pursue a career in coaching and had the itch to be on the sidelines for Williamsville South, even when she was living the dream as a Division I and professional soccer player. McNamara, maybe unintentionally, showed her the joys of leading young women as athletes and future adults, and that if a coach has a unique style and personality to them, that type of imprint will outlive any championship.

“Honestly, I’m here because Coach Mac inspired me,” Cutrona said. “When he was my coach and I played for him, I knew (after) leaving South I always wanted to return and coach. I think he created such a fun environment that was competitive. He cared so much about his players as soccer players and people. He inspired me to want to come back and coach. Obviously, we don’t have him with us anymore, but I think his legacy will live on through myself, assistant coaches and players.”

Day 1 of tryouts exhibited the joyful but competitive atmosphere McNamara would’ve wanted, as players looked to impress Cutrona and her assistants. Players participated in dribbling, passing, 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 drills. When there were breaks for water, or when coaches needed to set up drills, the players enjoyed each other’s company on the sideline and did a group activity in which they had to hit the ball in the air to spell out the alphabet.

While everyone was bonding on the first day, Cutrona also urged her players to learn the names of their new teammates, and during a drill had players say their names whenever they passed to someone else.

“This first day was kind of surreal,” Cutrona said. “Having played here, been an assistant and now the head coach at a program that’s meant so much to me has been surreal. I’ve had so much fun, and we have a great group of girls, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun going forward. Today, I think, was a good day to set the standard and expectations of what we want from our program and wanted the girls to show us what they can do and create a competitive environment.”

Williamsville South finished the 2022 season 12-5, and lost in the Section VI Class A pre-quarterfinals to West Seneca West.