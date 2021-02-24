Williamsville South girls basketball trying to recover from graduation losses, pandemic's impact

That question would be better answered by describing what happened since the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Yes, the Billies still have reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year Amari DeBerry and a returning All-Western New York guard in sophomore Gretchen Dolan, but they did graduate six seniors.

That is a lot of reloading for any team.

Section VI, Monsignor Martin give schools options of hosting home fans at games Section VI announced Tuesday it will allow school districts the option of up to two spectators per home-team athlete for the rest of the season.

The departures included five-year starter and future Canisius College guard Hannah Dolan, along with a host of unsung contributors such as Sarah Foster and Riley Domin. These were battle-tested varsity players who either got after it on defense or knew when to make the extra pass on offense to create the high-percentage shot. They made plays only in-game experience or plenty of practice can provide.

It takes time for new players – and even returnees – to get accustomed to different roles. Time is lacking, considering the season began with practices Feb. 1 and the regular season ends March 19. There was no AAU to prepare for the season, either, further limiting team contact and practice opportunities.

“I eventually think we’ll come together, which is going to take time,” coach Kristin Dolan said. “There’s a lot of parts to the game we’re working on right now.