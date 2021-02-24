Williamsville South girls basketball trying to recover from graduation losses, pandemic's impact

The only difference between this girls basketball season and past seasons is the length.
Normally, there’d be enough time to coach up a team that has been hit hard by graduation. Not this time.
Not when there wasn’t a true offseason. Not when you’re the hunted and always draw an opponent’s best game.
Certainly not when the season is moving at ludicrous speed, instead of a jogger’s pace, due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on scholastic sports in New York and the late start for high-risk sports such as basketball.
So, it is understandable why Williamsville South might seem somewhat out of sorts. The reigning overall Section VI Class A champion, which has also won its split classification sectional bracket (A-1 or A-2) seven straight years, is off to a 1-2 start.
DeBerry, the reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year, is the first girls basketball player from the region to be named a McDonald’s All-American since the girls game began in 2002.
The slow opening seems worse just because the Billies' losses are against the two teams aiming to end their reign atop ECIC II in Amherst and Hamburg. Hamburg lost to Williamsville South in last year’s overall Class A final.
Amherst, which has 10 seniors on its roster, defeated the Billies by 33 points Friday. It has been a long time since Williamsville South lost by such a wide margin.
What’s going on at Williamsville South?
That question would be better answered by describing what happened since the end of the 2019-2020 season.
Yes, the Billies still have reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year Amari DeBerry and a returning All-Western New York guard in sophomore Gretchen Dolan, but they did graduate six seniors.
That is a lot of reloading for any team.
Section VI announced Tuesday it will allow school districts the option of up to two spectators per home-team athlete for the rest of the season.
The departures included five-year starter and future Canisius College guard Hannah Dolan, along with a host of unsung contributors such as Sarah Foster and Riley Domin. These were battle-tested varsity players who either got after it on defense or knew when to make the extra pass on offense to create the high-percentage shot. They made plays only in-game experience or plenty of practice can provide.
It takes time for new players – and even returnees – to get accustomed to different roles. Time is lacking, considering the season began with practices Feb. 1 and the regular season ends March 19. There was no AAU to prepare for the season, either, further limiting team contact and practice opportunities.
“I eventually think we’ll come together, which is going to take time,” coach Kristin Dolan said. “There’s a lot of parts to the game we’re working on right now.
“I need to put them in a position where they’re able to play their best and for them to know they are in a position to do so.”
The Billies received some extra practice time this week when their game against Starpoint was postponed due to the latter being placed on pause. They play Williamsville East on Friday.
Even though it wasn't breakneck pace basketball, the top two teams in the Buffalo News large schools poll still got together and delivered a thriller at St. Mary’s.
This means the pandemic has had a double impact on a few members of the Billies.
Remember, they played the very last sporting event in Western New York on March 11. After practice the next day, the pandemic brought their season to a halt. Eventually, the state tournaments were canceled. That left a South team ranked first in the state in the final rankings to wonder what could have been if Covid-19 hadn't reared its ugly head.
“We just have to keep pushing ourselves in practice and play as best we can in games,” DeBerry said.
DeBerry, who on Tuesday was named to the McDonald’s All-American Team, is just 13 points away from 2,000 for her career.
Lew-Port rolling
The Lancers took a 6-0 mark into Tuesday night’s clash at Niagara Wheatfield.
It’s rare, but not unheard of, for an athletic director to double as basketball coach, given the time required to do each job well.
The secret to their start, according to coach Richard Lindamer, is the dedication of the group, which includes juniors Sarah Woods, Tessa Schuey and Lucia Sanchez and sophomore Sophie Auer.
It also helped that the four were part of Lew-Port’s championship girls soccer season. But Lindamer said they weren’t in shape at tip off just because they played a sport during the fall.
“These girls have put in a ton of work through this pandemic whether it was getting on an outdoor court in summer, weight lifting when allowed to, getting into the shooting machines,” Lindamer said. “These girls are athletes. They keep themselves in shape, they keep themselves motivated. They didn’t look at the pandemic as an excuse to sit around. These girls work.”
Eden numbers
Coach Joe Dougherty on his Raiders’ unbeaten start: “We’re playing well. They’re playing really good defense, which is leading to us getting easy baskets.”
The key figures behind the start:
• Five. Eden’s win total through its first five games.
• 58. The total number of 3-pointers made by the Raiders.
• 50. The number of points Jessica Zittel needs as of Tuesday afternoon in order to join the 1,000 points club.
Odds and ends
• Eden’s game Saturday at division rival and fellow unbeaten Holland was postponed due to snow. It will be made up March 12.
• Game of the week: Hamburg visits Amherst at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a clash between the top two teams in ECIC II. Hamburg is 4-0 with a nonleague win over Class AA runner-up Clarence. The Bulldogs are ranked fourth in the Buffalo News large schools poll. Amherst is 2-1 and ranked No. 3 in the poll.