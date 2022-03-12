Williamsville South girls basketball season ends with loss to Pittsford Mendon in Far West Regionals

“We don’t say enough about Kate Hennessey, she’s one of our heroes,” said senior guard Anaya Coleman, who paced Mendon with 28 points.

While the Billies (16-8) struggled to find an offensive rhythm, Mendon used crisp ball movement to beat Williamsville South’s defensive traps for three open layups in the first two minutes of the game.

“We knew that we had to make short, quick passes instead of going for home runs,” Coleman said.

Mendon built a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and led 41-14 at the half as Coleman scored 16 points and senior guard Lily Kennedy added 15.

Mendon scored 15 points on its first six possessions of the second half to open a 56-15 advantage with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter. Kennedy scored seven points during the run and Coleman added six on two 3-pointers.

Williamsville South defeated Mendon 65-47 in the 2018 Far West Regional and the two teams were scheduled to play in 2020 before the postseason was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Billies lost five of six games during one stretch in midseason before winning eight of their last nine entering the regional game.