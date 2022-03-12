Williamsville South girls basketball season ends with loss to Pittsford Mendon in Far West Regionals

HENRIETTA – Much of the conversation before Saturday’s girls basketball Class A Far West Regional centered around the offense of Williamsville South junior Gretchen Dolan.
The talk afterward was all about the Pittsford Mendon defense.
The Vikings used a tenacious man-to-man to limit Dolan, who entered the contest averaging 35.4 points per game, to 18 on their way to a 77-35 victory at Rush-Henrietta High School.
Pittsford Mendon (24-1), the 2019 New York State Public High School Athletic Association champion, advances to the state semifinals on Friday in Troy.
“We knew that this was an outstanding team and that it was going to be a tall task,” Williamsville South coach Kristen Dolan said. “You could just tell that they are very well-coached and super talented. They don’t seem to have a weakness.”
Williamsville South's Gretchen Dolan outscored Hamburg's Clara Strack 52-41 en route to a 80-75 Class A girls basketball championship victory for the Billies at Buffalo State Sports Arena.
Mendon coach Todd Julien was at Buffalo State Sports Arena to witness Gretchen Dolan’s 52-point effort in an 80-75 win over Hamburg for the overall Section VI Class A championship on Wednesday.
Julien and his staff gave Kate Hennessey, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, the difficult assignment of guarding Dolan.
“Kate Hennessey guards the other team’s best player every night,” Julien said. “She did a great job – with a lot of help from her teammates – on Dolan, who is one of the best high school players that I’ve seen.”
“We don’t say enough about Kate Hennessey, she’s one of our heroes,” said senior guard Anaya Coleman, who paced Mendon with 28 points.
Several seniors are either committed to play in college or have received offers.
While the Billies (16-8) struggled to find an offensive rhythm, Mendon used crisp ball movement to beat Williamsville South’s defensive traps for three open layups in the first two minutes of the game.
“We knew that we had to make short, quick passes instead of going for home runs,” Coleman said.
Mendon built a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and led 41-14 at the half as Coleman scored 16 points and senior guard Lily Kennedy added 15.
Mendon scored 15 points on its first six possessions of the second half to open a 56-15 advantage with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter. Kennedy scored seven points during the run and Coleman added six on two 3-pointers.
Williamsville South’s girls basketball team picked a good day to play its best game of the season. So good it was darn near perfect. With a season-opening 69-46 loss to Section V’s Pittsford Mendon in the back of their minds, the Billies came out as aggressive as they have all season and avenged that defeat with a 65-47 win
Williamsville South defeated Mendon 65-47 in the 2018 Far West Regional and the two teams were scheduled to play in 2020 before the postseason was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Billies lost five of six games during one stretch in midseason before winning eight of their last nine entering the regional game.
“I am really proud of the girls – what an amazing season,” Kristen Dolan said. “To make it here from where we started at the beginning of the season is quite an accomplishment and with everything that is going on we are just very appreciative of being able to be back here and to have had this season.”
Mendon will play either Walkill of Section IX or Tappan Zee of Section I at 10 a.m. Friday at Hudson Valley Community College.
In this Series
Championship weekend roundup: Complete HS sports coverage
-
Updated
Jamestown boys basketball heads back to final four; Salamanca wins on late three-pointer
-
Updated
Photos: Jamestown boys basketball celebrates Far West Regional win over Aquinas
-
Updated
Canisius, St. Mary's capture state Catholic boys basketball championships
- 12 updates