Williamsville South football pulls away from South Park

With six good football teams vying for just four playoff spots, a long game of musical chairs has officially begun in the Class A South Division.
Should Williamsville South find itself in one of the postseason seats after the final weekend of the regular season, it could very well be because of Thursday night’s wild but hard-earned 45-22 victory over two-time defending Section VI champion South Park.
The fans at All High Stadium watched the Billies take control for good with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left on Max Graves’ 75-yard interception return to thwart a South Park team that seemingly had momentum on its side while driving to a potential tying TD and 2-point conversion.
Before Graves’ pick six, South Park star Parrell Fulgham’s second interception set up a drive in which the Sparks needed just two plays – a pair of Fulgham runs – to get from their 45 to South’s 25. But Graves made a leaping pick and had nothing but space as the interception fueled a 15-0 closing run by the Billies (2-2, 2-2 in Class A South).
That interception was one of five by Williamsville South, as Jeremy Thompson returned another interception 60 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 30-22.
The Billies finished with six takeaways and limited South Park to 62 yards passing.
"It was a big win for us," longtime Will South coach Kraig Kurzanski said. "It puts us in the playoff hunt. Our opponents the first two weeks are good. We're just starting to hit our stride. We're starting to play better. We're starting to defend better. I'm happy and proud of our guys."
The Billies controlled the ball most of the first half, including all but two offensive plays of a scoreless first quarter. They scored on the first play of the second quarter as Christian Dewer (18 rushes, 107 yards, two TDs) scored on a 4-yard run. A PJ Tasca to Brett Johnson 30-yard pass play and Max Voyer PAT kick made it 13-0 later in the quarter. Voyer followed with a 33-yard field goal with 1:47 left to make it 16-0.
South Park struck before the end of the half as Fulgham (21 carries, 207 yards, three touchdowns) scored from 14 yards out with 30 seconds left. Fulgham added his second TD of the game early in the third quarter. A 2-yard run, and a PAT pass from Noah Willoughby to Jeremy Yancey pulled the Sparks (2-2) within 16-14.
Nathaniel Zachery’s short TD run with 2:11 left in the third along with a Voyer PAT kick boosted the Billies’ lead to nine points.
Jamestown and Hamburg are both unbeaten in league play and overall (2-0 and 3-0) heading into games this weekend, while Frontier is 2-1. West Seneca West, which opened the season with a win over South Park, is 1-2.