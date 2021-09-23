Williamsville South football pulls away from South Park

"It was a big win for us," longtime Will South coach Kraig Kurzanski said. "It puts us in the playoff hunt. Our opponents the first two weeks are good. We're just starting to hit our stride. We're starting to play better. We're starting to defend better. I'm happy and proud of our guys."

The Billies controlled the ball most of the first half, including all but two offensive plays of a scoreless first quarter. They scored on the first play of the second quarter as Christian Dewer (18 rushes, 107 yards, two TDs) scored on a 4-yard run. A PJ Tasca to Brett Johnson 30-yard pass play and Max Voyer PAT kick made it 13-0 later in the quarter. Voyer followed with a 33-yard field goal with 1:47 left to make it 16-0.

South Park struck before the end of the half as Fulgham (21 carries, 207 yards, three touchdowns) scored from 14 yards out with 30 seconds left. Fulgham added his second TD of the game early in the third quarter. A 2-yard run, and a PAT pass from Noah Willoughby to Jeremy Yancey pulled the Sparks (2-2) within 16-14.

Nathaniel Zachery’s short TD run with 2:11 left in the third along with a Voyer PAT kick boosted the Billies’ lead to nine points.