Williamsville South, East Aurora boys soccer teams advance to regionals

Kyan Mathieu and Ryan Courtney each scored twice for East Aurora, who also will face the Section V champion in its class Saturday at Williamsville South. It’s the Blue Devils’ first overall sectional title since 2018.

“Last year was my first year and we lost to Medina, so this feels really good,” junior Tyler Michael said. “This year’s team is looking really nice.”

Both Williamsville South (18-2) and Williamsville East (17-3) won their respective sectional classes last year, but because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the state tournament, there was no need for an overall Class A final/state qualifier game.

The Flames went unbeaten last season, but played quite the spirited late-season tie at South, which makes one wonder how it would have turned out.

There’s no wondering this year.

On Tuesday, the Billies had a decisive territorial advantage for most of the first half. Unlike Saturday’s A-2 final win over Grand Island when they struck early and often, they failed to turn all that pressure into a goal until later in the half. With 16 minutes, 36 seconds left, Voyer received a cross from the right side from a hard driving Venti and tapped it into the open net.