Williamsville South, East Aurora boys soccer teams advance to regionals

Champion versus champion games for the right to continue the season usually produce some excellent competition with plenty of drama.
But the Williamsville South and East Aurora boys soccer teams made it look easy against two of the best programs in the area Tuesday night at Sparky Adams Field. Each Section VI champion earned the right to advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament.
In the battle of Williamsville, three-time Class A-2 champion Williamsville South took out rival and two-time A-1 champion Williamsville East 3-0 in the overall Section VI Class A final. Senior captain Max Voyer led the Billies with two goals and an assist as they earned the right to play in the cozy confines of District Field behind Williamsville South on Saturday night in the Far West Regional/state quarterfinal against the Section V (Rochester area) champion.
“It was just a great team win,” South’s T.J. Venti said. “This whole playoff run … we have given it everything we got. This whole season has been a grind. I’m just so happy for us.”
“Just having the opportunity to advance to regionals (is great),” South coach Trevor Lawler said. “Luckily, we get to play the regional game on our home field, which is pretty cool.”
In the overall Class B final, East Aurora is back in the state tournament and the Blue Devils announced their return with an emphatic 6-0 rout of B-2 champion and past state tournament participant Lackawanna.
Kyan Mathieu and Ryan Courtney each scored twice for East Aurora, who also will face the Section V champion in its class Saturday at Williamsville South. It’s the Blue Devils’ first overall sectional title since 2018.
“Last year was my first year and we lost to Medina, so this feels really good,” junior Tyler Michael said. “This year’s team is looking really nice.”
Both Williamsville South (18-2) and Williamsville East (17-3) won their respective sectional classes last year, but because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the state tournament, there was no need for an overall Class A final/state qualifier game.
The Flames went unbeaten last season, but played quite the spirited late-season tie at South, which makes one wonder how it would have turned out.
There’s no wondering this year.
On Tuesday, the Billies had a decisive territorial advantage for most of the first half. Unlike Saturday’s A-2 final win over Grand Island when they struck early and often, they failed to turn all that pressure into a goal until later in the half. With 16 minutes, 36 seconds left, Voyer received a cross from the right side from a hard driving Venti and tapped it into the open net.
East finally generated a chance, and it was dandy nine minutes later. A hard shot from outside the 20 went off the goalie Nate Allen’s hand, the crossbar and then ricocheted into the box where another Flame shot the rebound over the goal.
“He made a good save tipping into the crossbar and then we got a little lucky there,” Lawler said. “Luckily, that was the closest they got.”
Venti scored with 18 minutes left in the second half, and Voyer added his second 10 minutes later.
It’ll be another busy weekend for Voyer, who has a football playoff game with the Billies in Jamestown on Friday.
“I guarantee if we didn’t have Covid last year we would’ve done the same thing as we’ve done this year,” Voyer said.
Tuesday’s victory secured East Aurora’s 21st sectional title. The Blue Devils, who beat Lew-Port 1-0 in the B-1 final Saturday, scored early and often to start each half to get the jump on Lackawanna, whose worse loss until Tuesday had been a four-goal defeat to St. Francis in a non-leaguer on Sept. 11.
Reynolds delivered a nice jumping header off a feed from Jack Daily 1:21 into the game. Mathieu scored 10 minutes later on a tap in after the rebound of a hard shot from Sam Evans found its way onto the waiting foot of Mathieu.
The score remained 2-0 at the intermission but quickly changed before folks who visited the concession stand had time to settle back into their seats.
Mathieu scored 19 seconds into the second half to spark a three-goal blitz over a stretch of 10 minutes. Courtney scored the next two from in tight for the Blue Devils. Charlie Meyer had the last goal. Goalkeeper Jack Irvin earned the shutout, making one save.