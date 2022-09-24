Williamsville South downs Williamsville East in battle of boys soccer unbeatens

In a battle of state ranked unbeaten boys soccer teams, Williamsville South downed Williamsville East, 2-1, on Saturday to improve to 10-0.
The Flames, who entered the week at No. 5 in Class A, had not allowed a goal in six games this season before the streak was broken by the Billies’ Bruce Damstedt in the 39th minute with an assist credited to Gavin Cline.
Williamsville South (10-0), which entered the week ranked at No. 8 in Class A, pushed its lead to 2-0 when Sam LaMendola scored in the 50th minute with an assist to Shaan Jain.
Williamsville East (6-1) got its lone goal from Kharallah Musaid in the 65th minute, only the second goal the Billies have allowed this season.
The Billies had beaten the Flames, 3-0, in the Section VI Class A overall final last season.