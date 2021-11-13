Williamsville South boys soccer's trip to state semifinals ends with 5-1 loss

MIDDLETOWN – Williamsville South reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A final four in boys soccer for the first time in program history and had a 19-2 record.
Somers, the Section I champion, was back for the second time in the last three seasons with a state tournament. And the Tuskers made a statement early when Daniel D’Ippolito scored on a free kick three minutes into the semifinal Saturday.
D’Ippolito scored four goals in the first half as Somers built a 5-0 lead – with another goal scored by Bennett Leitner – in a 5-1 victory. Williamsville South's goal was scored by Max Voyer with 8:09 left in the second half.
“We came out slow, and we paid for it,” said Voyer, a senior, tearful after the loss. “They’re a great team, but they are not 5-1 better than us.”
Voyer led the team with 33 goals and had 21 assists this season.
“It was a great season,” he said.
After being shut out in the first half, Billies coach Trevor Lawler said his team was able to accomplish, defensively, want it wanted to do in the second half to try to slow Somers.
The early goals were much like what the Tuskers had accomplished in a 4-0 regional victory against Section IV champion Maine Endwell, with two goals coming in the game’s first seven minutes.
“We kind of gave them too respect in the first half. They were able to pick us apart a little bit,” Lawler said. “In the second half, we just talked about going out to make sure we could compete, make challenges, make tackles and make their lives hard because we made it too easy for them in the first half. I thought we did a better job in the second half.”
Williamsville South’s two losses came to Sweet Home and Williamsville North, with a 10-game winning streak in between. The Billies were riding a seven-game streak heading into the state semifinal.
The game was delayed an hour as thunderstorms swept through the Mid-Hudson region, but once the game started, Williamsville South achieved something the program had never done before during a tough fall campaign.
“I knew we had a chance,” Lawler said, of reaching the final four. “I knew it was possible, but, obviously, you never expect to. It’s really hard to get here.”