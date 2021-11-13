Williamsville South boys soccer's trip to state semifinals ends with 5-1 loss

MIDDLETOWN – Williamsville South reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A final four in boys soccer for the first time in program history and had a 19-2 record.

Somers, the Section I champion, was back for the second time in the last three seasons with a state tournament. And the Tuskers made a statement early when Daniel D’Ippolito scored on a free kick three minutes into the semifinal Saturday.

D’Ippolito scored four goals in the first half as Somers built a 5-0 lead – with another goal scored by Bennett Leitner – in a 5-1 victory. Williamsville South's goal was scored by Max Voyer with 8:09 left in the second half.

“We came out slow, and we paid for it,” said Voyer, a senior, tearful after the loss. “They’re a great team, but they are not 5-1 better than us.”

Voyer led the team with 33 goals and had 21 assists this season.

“It was a great season,” he said.

After being shut out in the first half, Billies coach Trevor Lawler said his team was able to accomplish, defensively, want it wanted to do in the second half to try to slow Somers.