Williamsville South blanks Grand Island for Class A-2 boys soccer championship

Williamsville South scored four goals in the first half and never looked back as the Billies earned the Section VI Class A-2 boys soccer championship over Grand Island in a 5-0 victory Saturday at Sparky Adams Field in Kenmore.
It was Williamsville South’s third consecutive sectional championship. Senior Max Voyer scored twice to tie the school season record of 30 goals set two seasons ago by Voyer’s former teammate Andy Loomis.
South was simply relentless on offense, despite Grand Island’s reputation as having one of the tougher defenses in area.
“Most of the season we’ve been able to control the pace a bit and keep it in the attacking end for most of the game and I felt we did a good job of that tonight,” Billies coach Trevor Lawler said. “We started pretty fast and kept it going.”
Williamsville South opened the scoring on senior T.J. Venti’s breakaway with 27 minutes left in the first half. The Vikings hardly had time to catch their breath when Voyer capitalized on a loose ball in front of Grand Island’s net to make it 2-0.
Senior Josh Bird scored with 13:38 to go in the first half off a corner kick before Voyer scored on a deflection off Grand Island goalie Marcus Tittle for a 4-0 halftime lead. Billy Freeburg rounded out the scoring five minutes into the second half.
Lawler also praised his defensive players who were able to stop Grand Island’s opportunities.
“I think our attacking players get a lot of the accolades. They’ve scored a lot of goals and assists, but I think the defenders are actually very underrated," he said. "This is our 14th clean sheet of the season in 19 games, so those guys always do a great job for us."
Junior Nate Allen earned the shutout in net for Williamsville South.
South’s senior starting core of Voyer, Venti, Freeburg, Peter Mendola, John Mercer and Nate Oehler was an important factor in the Billies’ 17-2 record.
“It’s amazing, we’ve been playing with each other since freshman year," Voyer said. "We’ve created such a great bond, we carry that every single year."
“Obviously, we had success these past two years, but for some of these guys it’s kind of the culmination of it for them as seniors this year,” Lawler added.
Williamsville South will challenge the Class A-1 winner – either Williamsville East or Hamburg – in the Class A overall championship game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Adams Field for the right to advance to the Far West Regionals. That game was not over in time for this edition.