Williamsville South basketball star Gretchen Dolan narrows recruitment to final four

Williamsville South basketball star Gretchen Dolan has narrowed her college choices to four, she announced on social media.

Her final four: Syracuse, Harvard, Illinois and Clemson.

Huge thank you to all the coaches that have spent time recruiting me and built a relationship with me throughout this process. After much consideration, I have narrowed my list down to 4. @philly_rise @klhoops @WillSouthGHoops pic.twitter.com/x1KoAXkzrX — Gretchen Dolan (@gretchendolan4) August 30, 2022

Dolan, an All-Western New York large schools first team member and all-state first team selection in Class A a season ago, has decided to remain at Williamsville South though she considered transferring to a prep school, she told The News last week.

The soon-to-be five-year starter for the Billies is the reigning Section VI scoring champion, coming off a junior season in which she averaged 38.4 points per game and 884 total points. The 5-foot-11 guard had 10 40-point games and three 50-point games, which included a 52-point outing versus Hamburg in the Billies' Section VI Class A title game win.