Williamsville South basketball star Gretchen Dolan narrows recruitment to final four

Gretchen Dolan (copy)

Williamsville South girls basketball star Gretchen Dolan.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Williamsville South basketball star Gretchen Dolan has narrowed her college choices to four, she announced on social media. 

Her final four: Syracuse, Harvard, Illinois and Clemson. 

Dolan, an All-Western New York large schools first team member and all-state first team selection in Class A a season ago, has decided to remain at Williamsville South though she considered transferring to a prep school, she told The News last week.

The soon-to-be five-year starter for the Billies is the reigning Section VI scoring champion, coming off a junior season in which she averaged 38.4 points per game and 884 total points. The 5-foot-11 guard had 10 40-point games and three 50-point games, which included a 52-point outing versus Hamburg in the Billies' Section VI Class A title game win. 

