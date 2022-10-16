 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamsville South basketball star Gretchen Dolan commits to Illinois

  • Updated
Gretchen Dolan (copy)

Gretchen Dolan, of Williamsville South, is one of the top scorers in the region in girls basketball.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South girls basketball star Gretchen Dolan announced her commitment to Illinois on Sunday night. 

The soon-to-be five-year starter for the Billies is the reigning Section VI scoring champion, coming off a junior season in which she averaged 38.4 points per game and 884 total points. The 5-foot-11 guard had 10 40-point games and three 50-point games, which included a 52-point outing versus Hamburg in the Billies' Section VI Class A title game win. 

Dolan saw her recruiting attention increase through her play with the Philadelphia Rise AAU program.

Dolan, an All-Western New York large schools first team member and all-state first team selection in Class A a season ago, also held offers from Syracuse University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University at Buffalo, Harvard, St. John's University, among others.

