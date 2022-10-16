Williamsville South basketball star Gretchen Dolan commits to Illinois

The soon-to-be five-year starter for the Billies is the reigning Section VI scoring champion, coming off a junior season in which she averaged 38.4 points per game and 884 total points. The 5-foot-11 guard had 10 40-point games and three 50-point games, which included a 52-point outing versus Hamburg in the Billies' Section VI Class A title game win.

Dolan saw her recruiting attention increase through her play with the Philadelphia Rise AAU program.

Dolan, an All-Western New York large schools first team member and all-state first team selection in Class A a season ago, also held offers from Syracuse University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University at Buffalo, Harvard, St. John's University, among others.