Williamsville North's Catrabone wins national freshman wrestling title in Virginia

Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville North won Section VI wrestling championships as a middle schooler in 2019 and 2020.
On Sunday morning, he reached another level of success. The Williamsville North wrestler won the Freshman Division title at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., over a field from across the country.
Catrabone defeated Judah Aybar of Manchester, Md., on a 6-5 decision in the championship match at 132 pounds. It was his sixth victory without a loss over three days in the tournament.
He came close to not making it to the final. D'mitri Alarcon of Fort Lupton, Colo., was leading Catrabone 5-4 in their match on Saturday.
"With exactly one second left, he was called for an illegal move, a scissor to the head, that gave me a point," Catrabone said.
That sent the match to overtime, and Catrabone scored the deciding points with a double leg for a 7-5 decision.
Earlier Saturday, Catrabone scored a fall in 3:47 over E.J. Parco of Danville, Calif.
On Friday, he gained victories over Riley Humphrey of Auxvasse, Mo., and Keegan Logan of Indianapolis on technical falls, then scored a fall over Ryder Machado of Milford, Pa., in 1:42.
It was Catrabone's first trip to the national tournament. Confident, even though it was his first competition in more than a month, he said, "I didn't know what to expect. Sometimes when you haven't had a match in a while, you get rusty. You get tired a lot easier and your lungs are not used to being pushed. Sometimes it's good mentally to be off for a while."
It is believed that Catrabone is the first WNY wrestler to win the national event since Kellen Devlin of Amherst won the Junior Class Division at 126 pounds in 2015. Devlin went on to wrestle at North Carolina State.
"Kellen is actually training me," Catrabone said. "He's come to my house multiple times and we wrestle. He's a little bit bigger than me, but he teaches me a lot of skills."
Also, there is wrestling expertise in the family. Cameron's father, Jeff, was a two-time Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state wrestling champion at Harbor Creek High and is a member of the Erie, Pa., Sports Hall of Fame. Jeff Catrabone wrestled at Michigan, where he was a two-time team captain and set Wolverines records for career pins and posted 160 wins. He was a three-time All-America selection before going on to coach wrestling at Cathedral Prep in Erie for six seasons. He also was an assistant wrestling coach at the University at Buffalo.
Even with sectional titles on his resume, Cameron Catrabone is just getting started.
"Besides talent, he's got a very unique style that is hard to wrestle against," said Mickey Moran, who is in his fourth year as head wrestling coach of the combined Williamsville North-Williamsville East team.
"Lately, he has been working very hard at training, lifting weights, running. That is not the funnest part, but its paying off for him. He's starting to work at a level that is going to help him improve," he added.
What's unique about Catrabone?
"It's is scrambling ability," Moran said. "At times, he may be in a position that it looks like he's not going to be able to score from, places that other kids aren't able to score."
Catrabone is committed to wrestling right now. He won sectional titles at 99 pounds in 2019 and won at 120 pounds in 2020. He was sixth at 120 pounds in the official 2020 New York State Championships. Last month, he was third at 126 pounds in the unofficial Journeymen New York State meet held in Manheim, Pa.
The victory in Virginia ended Catrabone's season, unless Erie County Department of Health officials recommend that high school wrestlers from county schools be allowed to compete in sectionals.
"They still haven't given us a real educated reason not to have a season," Catrabone said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense to me or anybody else. It's unfair. People are training now but can't display anything."