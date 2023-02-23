Williamsville North junior Cameron Catrabone was so close to becoming a New York State Public High School Athletic Association state champion last season.

In the semifinal match, the chin of his opponent hit the back of Catrabone's head, messing up the groove he was in after winning his first match by decision and his second by a quick pinfall.

Catrabone would go on to lose the match, 2-1, but coach Joe Muscarella noticed Catrabone looked a little off, leading the coach to withdraw his star wrestler from the remainder of the tournament for medical reasons.

“When we got him off the mat, we could tell he was concussed,” Muscarella said. “He couldn’t tie his shoes, the lights were bothering him and it was just really terrible. The hardest thing I ever had to do is pull someone that talented out of the tournament, but the health and safety of the athlete is No. 1.

"He’s got a lot more fish to fry because he was only in the 10th grade. It’s really good that we did that because we had to take him to a neurologist and his eyesight was affected for a couple of weeks. That’s how bad it was.”

A year later, Catrabone describes the move that injured him as "definitely unintentional" and "just unfortunate."

He returns to the NYSPHSAA championships this weekend in Albany as the No. 1 seed at 145 pounds in Division I, but he's not looking at the tournament as a comeback story or for some sort of redemption. Instead, he has moved on from what happened and he's looking at this event just like any other tournament, with the intention of winning.

Catrabone hasn’t lost against New York State competition this season and is 43-2, with the two defeats coming at national events. He finished second at the POWERade Christmas Wrestling Tournament and third at Beasts of the East.

“There’s a reason why we go to the best tournaments like POWERade, Beasts of the East, and tournaments like that to try and compete against some of the best in the country,” Catrabone said. “In reality, I don’t think the state tournament is as difficult as those, but the stage that it’s on is what makes it difficult for some guys.”

Calm as he can be, Catrabone seems unfazed by another trip to the state tournament, and why would he be? He’s held his own against some of the best in the country, and is ranked as the best pound-for-pound wrestler in Western New York, according to armdrag.com, and is a five-time sectional winner, one away from setting a record.

“It’s just another tournament,” Catrabone said. “When it goes well, it’s not going to change anything or redefine me. I’m not defined if I win or lose. It’s just another event. It’s wrestling, something I’ve done my whole life.”

Catrabone's success is built on having a proper mindset and trusting in his ability to believe he can beat anyone. That comes through whether he's training with his father, Jeff, a three-time All-American at Michigan and former University at Buffalo assistant coach, or finding competition around the country to truly test how good he is.

“I try to keep my mindset simple,” Catrabone said. “I appreciate every opportunity to train and compete because I know a lot of people don’t have the opportunities I have. I feel like not a lot of people get the same opportunities and recognition I get so I’m thankful for that.”

Catrabone has been prominent on the wrestling scene locally for more than a dozen years. In the spring of 2021, he won the freshman division title at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., increasing his exposure nationally. He committed to Michigan early in his sophomore year after placing third at prestigious Super 32 Challenge.

“His goal next year is to be the No. 1 ranked wrestler in his weight class in the country,” Muscarella said. “We’re going to take him to any and every tournament that’ll take him. We’re going to take him to five or six different tournaments, and he wants to win them all.

"Unfortunately, there just really is nobody in his talent level around Section V and Section VI. I’m not trying to put anyone down, but there hasn’t been anyone that’s really pushed him.”

Catrabone has been inspired by watching the Ultimate Fighting Championship and seeing the competitors show their mastery of multiple combat styles, but he also notes their mental discipline.

“I like Jon Jones because of his mentality and it’s more than belief,” Catrabone said. “He has it set in stone in his head that nobody can beat him. I like Alexander Volkanovski, just how he trains is beyond human and it’s inhumane to himself and I have respect for that. Even warriors that fight through pain and fatigue like Nate Diaz.”

Jones is viewed as the greatest MMA fighter of all-time and holds the UFC record for championship victories with 14. Volkanovski is the current featherweight champion (145 pounds) and is ranked No. 1 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. Diaz has become known for overcoming pain, is part of two of the top six pay-per-views in terms of buys in company history, and is known for being the first UFC fighter to beat Conor McGregor.

Catrabone hasn’t ruled out pursuing an MMA career once his days at Michigan are over.

“We’ll see,” Catrabone said. “If I’m still healthy, training, and in shape then fighting would be something I’d want to pursue, if the money is there.”