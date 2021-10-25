 Skip to main content
Williamsville North wrestler Cameron Catrabone is third at prestigious Super 32
Williamsville North wrestler Cameron Catrabone is third at prestigious Super 32

NFWOA Tournament at Niagara Community College (copy)

Cameron Catrabone from Williamsville North, left, shown against Andy Lucinski from Newfane in a 2020 match.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Williamsville North wrestler Cameron Catrabone has added another impressive highlight to his résumé, finishing third at 132 pounds in the prestigious Super 32 in Greensboro, N.C.

He beat Dario Lemus of Clovis, Calif., by an 8-6 decision in the third-place bout after beating Eligh Rivera from Winter Park, Fla., 9-6, and winning a rematch against Zeke Seltzer of Indianapolis, 10-2, in the consolation semifinals. Seltzer, a two-time Indiana state champion who was third in the Super 32 last year, had beaten Catrabone, 6-4, in the round of 16. 

Seeded 13th, he was 10-1 at the tournament.

Catrabone has won the last three Section VI titles at 132 pounds and won the Freshman Division title at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach, Va.

In the middle school division, Starpoint’s Griffin LaPlante finished eighth at 136 pounds.

He beat Shane Wagner of Harleysville, Pa., 3-1 before a 3-1 loss to Tyler Whitford of Parlin, N.J., and 3-2 loss to Lorenzo Alston from Asheboro, N.C., in the seventh-place bout.

