Williamsville North wrestler Cam Catrabone verbally commits to Michigan

“It’s always been a dream to commit to Michigan,” Cam said. “It definitely makes it special.”

Michigan is expected to be one of the top teams in the country. Cam is ranked third in the country at 132 pounds.

Training may not be as fun as winning to Catrabone, but it sure has felt sweet amassing an 89-9 record and a sixth-place finish at states as an eighth grader. There was no state tournament last season; wrestling happened during the spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When you train and bleed and cry because you’re working so hard, if you really want to win and you have a chance to beat the top kids in the country you have to put yourself on that platform,” Jeff Catrabone said. “Once you become invested in it and realize what you’re doing is going to make you better it’s human nature that you’ve got to become invested in it. He realizes the more he works, the more he does, the better he can be.”

Cam thanked his dad, who coaches along with North assistant and former Amherst star Kellen Devlin and North coach Joe Muscarella.

The potential opportunity with the Wolverines means a lot to Cam.

