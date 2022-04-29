Williamsville North softball player Ella Johel hits for natural cycle, and then does it again

As the April 20 game between the softball teams of Williamsville North and Hamburg went along, Spartan head coach Michelle Switzer started to notice a trend.

Ella Johel, a junior and North’s leadoff hitter, had a single, double and triple in order. She needed a home run to complete the natural cycle.

When the pitch came Johel’s way, she hit the ball deep.

“Oh my gosh, she just literally hit for the cycle in order,” Switzer said she recalled thinking.

“All solid hits and she truly earned it. That was a special moment.”

After Johel circled the bases, Switzer asked her if she was aware of her accomplishment.

“I think so,” she responded.

Her performance helped Williamsville North to a 12-1 victory at Hamburg.

If the uniqueness of the accomplishment weren't enough, Johel went out and hit for the natural cycle again two days later against West Seneca West in a 15-2 victory.

The second time around, she had to alert Switzer of the accomplishment.

“I was just really happy,” Johel said. “I was really surprised for it to happen two games in a row."

Seeing Johel hit for the natural cycle in consecutive games was a bit of a shock, but Switzer said she wasn’t surprised that Johel could do it, because she knows the work Johel puts in every day.

“It’s a rarity,” Switzer said. “A lot of good players don’t even get a cycle in their whole careers, let alone a natural cycle. To do it in back-to-back games, I feel like that is extremely rare.”

Johel was unable to complete the hat trick last Saturday against Section III's Liverpool at Victor in the Rochester area in a 14-9 victory. The Spartans' three-game winning streak ended later that day against Section III power Jamesville-DeWitt, 16-6.

Williamsville North started its "Pink Out" game Monday against Frontier to raise cancer awareness before the weather intervened. The teams completed the game Tuesday and the Spartans went on to a 4-3 victory and celebrated with a cookout.

The players ate hot dogs, chips, and pasta, and had their options of desserts.

After a loss to Williamsville South on Thursday and Orchard Park on Friday, Williamsville North plays Sacred Heart on Saturday at the Just Show Up Gerry Gentner Memorial Tournament at Williamsville East.

Although their record is around .500, the Spartans are using every moment to get closer as a team.

One of their bonding routines include dancing pregame to "Cotton-Eye Joe" and "Cupid Shuffle. Dancing together puts them in a positive mindset before taking the field.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Johel said. “We have a really fun group of girls and we get along really well. Whether we’re winning or losing, it’s a fun time.”

