Williamsville North field hockey tops Orchard Park, key game with Clarence remains

The Clarence at Williamsville North match will decide the Class A field hockey league champion and the top seed in the playoffs after North scored a 2-1 triumph over visiting Orchard Park on Monday.

Junior forward Miranda Burgett and freshman Morgan Lippa scored first half goals for the Spartans in the match between two teams that each had only one loss in Class A play. North is now 12-1, while Clarence is 13-0 after its 5-0 victory over Iroquois on Monday. Iroquois is the only team with a win over Williamsville North, 3-1 in Elma on Sept. 20.

The loss dropped Orchard Park to 11-2, with a home game against the combined West Seneca team from WS East and WS West left before the start of the sectionals. Section VI seedings and brackets will be announced Thursday.

Freshman Sophia DePrima had an assist for the the Spartans.

Sophomore midfielder Marissa Kalwicki was North's MVP for the match for her defensive work.

Senior midfielder Grace Schmelzinger, a first team All-Western New York selection last season, scored a second-half goal for Orchard Park, her 25th of the season. She ranks second in WNY in goals this season and has 11 assists for 36 points.