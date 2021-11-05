Williamsville North boys soccer falls in Far West Regionals

Williamsville North’s boys soccer season came to an end Friday night in the Class AA Far West Regional with a 1-0 loss to Section V’s Hilton at Williamsville South.

A late Cadets goal sank the Spartans, who finish their season at 15-2-1. Hilton (19-1-1) will move on to play the winner of Section IV’s Corning Painted-Post and Section I’s Mamaroneck in the next round of the state tournament on Nov. 13.

The lone goal of the game came with 3:17 to play. Hilton earned a corner kick and managed to get the ball into traffic, where Cody Cavuto was able to feed it to fellow senior Alec Smith. He found the top left corner of the Spartans net.

Outside of a pair of brilliant saves by the Cadets’ Ben Cronk, Williamsville North had few scoring opportunities in the first half. What chances the Spartans had were marred by fouls or passing miscues that led to turnovers.

The Spartans opened the second half with strong pressure and kept the ball in Hilton’s zone for several minutes. However, a flurry of shots mostly sailed high or wide; the rest were turned away by Cronk and the Cadets’ defense.

Williamsville North earned a late scoring opportunity after the Cadets’ goal by driving deep into Hilton’s zone. However, with 1:11 left to play a Spartans’ shot was stopped by a desperate diving save by Cronk to preserve the Cadets’ win.