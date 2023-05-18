Williamsville North seniors Matt Jones and Jacob Parzych have envisioned how they want their season to end – on the grass surrounded by teammates and coaches in celebration of winning the program's first Section VI Class B boys lacrosse championship.

They came close to achieving it two years ago, but lost to Hamburg. Last season, the Spartans were defeated by Orchard Park in the semifinal. But Jones and Parzych believe their setbacks have them primed for accomplishing their goal while being cognizant of the fact that the team has 22 seniors, and it’s now or never for them.

A season ago, Williamsville North went 9-9, the first season with fewer than 10 wins for the program since 2018, but have come back this season with a 12-2 record. They’ll enter the sectional playoffs as the No. 2 seed, and will begin their run for a championship against North Tonawanda at 7:30 p.m. on May 24.

“I think the biggest thing this year is that we have 22 seniors on this team, and all these guys have been playing together since, like, seventh grade,” Parzych said. “We have built a strong connection, and we’ve bought in, knowing this is our year and we can do this. We just have to come together and finish it.”

The Spartans are averaging 12.1 goals per game and have held opponents to 5.8 goals per game, an average margin of victory of 6.3 goals. Orchard Park and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, the reigning Monsignor Martin Athletic Association champion, are the only two teams to defeat Williamsville North.

“Last year, everyone knew we had the skill and the talent to win the section, so everyone bought in this year, and we plan on winning it all,” Jones said.

Jones and Parzych are the leaders of the team, with Jones being first on the squad in goals (22), assists (15) and points (37), while Parzych is third in each of those categories with 11 goals, three assists, and 14 points.

“Those guys mean everything to this team,” Williamsville North coach Andy Behm said. “They’ve both matured a lot, have improved their leadership skills and their play on the field speaks for itself. They’re our two leading goal-scorers, two of our best lacrosse players, both great in the classroom and citizens. They mean a lot to this team.”

Behm appreciates his leaders on and off the field, and agrees with them that this season could be meant for them as the last Section VI Class B team standing. Having been with them throughout multiple roadblocks, the challenge is figuring out how to get over them.

“Knowing that we can get it done, it’s a privilege to be under pressure,” Behm said. “That’s where I feel we are now. We feel the pressure of what we need to accomplish, and we know what it takes to get there because we’ve been there before. We just have to get over the hump and get the win over whomever that may be.”

Behm, Jones and Parzych want to win a sectional title for each other. All three, with other members of the team, have developed a relationship that they believe goes beyond the field. Behm has coached the team since 2019 and has left an impression throughout with his players and they believe in him.

“We’ve built a relationship with coach where it’s more of a friendship,” Jones said.

Behm’s philosophy on fostering relationships is to not make everything about lacrosse. He wants to be part of his players' lives, asking them their future plans, and having those conversations with them as they prepare for the next phase of their lives.

“With this group, especially those nine guys that have been with me since sophomore year, you can only be (hard on them) for so long until these guys tune you out,” Behm said. “What we have is constant communication and constant talking. It’s not just about lacrosse, we’re talking about school, college and our weekends. I have a ton of respect for these guys as players and people, and it's really easy to talk to people like that because we can always have an open conversation.”