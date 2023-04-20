Williamsville North’s boys hockey coach Bob Rosen didn’t know there was an award for doing the right thing. He has led his team in charitable acts for almost a decade.

To him, he was teaching teenagers how to give back and serve their community when they aren’t on the ice.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association took notice and named the Spartans as the winners of the Winter 2023 Community Service Challenge, joining Akron (who won in 2017) as the lone Section VI winners of the award over its 12-year history. The winner is determined by the 22 athletes on the NYSPHSAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. A total of 173 community service projects were submitted for consideration for the winter season, the NYSPHSAA said in a news release.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Rosen said. “I was unaware there was such an award, but it was great to be recognized for what we do. Just the feedback we’ve gotten has been very rewarding and rewarding for the kids.”

In 2016, Williamsville North began an annual “Teddy Bear Toss,” which was created following a number of suicides in the community. Since then, the event has been dedicated to raising funds for crisis services to support its suicide awareness and prevention program. This year’s game was against Williamsville East, and the Flames participated in the cause, as well.

“Community service is something our coaching staff prides itself on with the kids, and the kids, through the years, have always done a great job with it,” Rosen said. “It’s an important part of learning and development between playing and what you do off the ice. It’s something we’ve always felt was important for the kids and something we’ve done throughout the years.”

Efforts to serve the community have grown and have become part of the fabric of the Williamsville North program. At the start of the season, Rosen asks players for suggestions.

"We’ve gone to retirement homes, donate toys and leave it up to the kids to pick up a couple of things and choose," Rosen said. "Something that might be dear to someone. We’re always looking to be a part of it. For the kids to be conscious of this is really important for their development.”

One of the leaders of this year’s effort, which has raised $6,338, has been senior Brennan McDermott, who had six goals and seven assists this season.

“We always look and have a kid that we think would do a good job doing it,” Rosen said. “Brennan was a great choice. They want to do it, and the involvement is really organizing, and, in some way, every kid on the team participates. But he’s really the coordinator, and he did a wonderful job with that.”

With the program receiving state recognition, Rosen doesn’t foresee their efforts slowing down.

“I think it’s a tremendous honor, and, regardless of the award, this is something we’re going to continue to do and place tremendous value on,” Rosen said. “I’m very proud of them, and I think this is the most money we’ve raised. This is important for kids and to know they aren’t alone. There are resources for them.”

Around WNY

• Marcus Harrison, a St. Francis junior and All-Western New York first team offensive lineman, has received an offer from Georgia, the reigning two-time College Football Playoff champions. He also has offers from Miami, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh and more.

• Among public schools, entering play Friday, Orchard Park (4-0), Williamsville North (5-0), and Lake Shore/Silver Creek (5-0) are the only undefeated boys lacrosse teams remaining. Those schools also are the only remaining undefeated teams in girls lacrosse. Orchard Park is 7-0, Williamsville South is 4-0, and Lake Shore is 3-0.

• Nichols pitcher Mike Zacher threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 victory against Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Wednesday. Zacher had 12 strikeouts. He also went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in.

• Canisius had 11 players sign National Letters of Intent: Casey LaForce (Hamilton College, lacrosse), Liam McCarthy (Alfred State, baseball), Marshall Adams (Ithaca College, swimming and crew), Matt Marusza (New Paltz, volleyball), Brendan Carroll (Siena, rugby), Nick Kerwin (Illinois, rugby), Brendan Batchen (Endicott, lacrosse), Braden Dunn (Queens Univ. of Charlotte, track), Michael Doctor (Fordham, football), Jameson Chalupka (Mt. Atloysius, baseball), Luke Granto (RIT, basketball).

• St. Joe's baseball is looking for a non-league game May 12. Contact coach Paul Nasca if interested.