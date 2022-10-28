Williamsville North beats WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 20-12, will host Clarence next week

With the sun setting at Williamsville North and the stands packed with students dressed in costumes, there was a festive atmosphere for playoff football.

The host Spartans, seeded fourth, held off No. 5 WNY Maritime/Health Sciences and posted a 20-12 victory in a Section VI Class A quarterfinal game.

The Falcons had two opportunities to score late in the game, but turned over the ball over both times. First, it was quarterback Shamere Banks throwing an interception, which was caught by Spartans strong safety Mitch Kelly with 1:52 remaining in the game.

On WNY Maritime/Health Sciences next possession, they fumbled Williamsville North’s punt, and it was recovered by lineman Bradley Schneider with 42 seconds remaining. That sealed the win for the Spartans (6-3).

“That’s one of the toughest teams in Western New York right there,” Williamsville North coach Paul Palizay said. “They are one of the toughest teams we’ve played all year. I’m proud of our guys for taking of business and things went the way they did.”

With the win, Williamsville North will host No. 8 Clarence, who upset No. 1 South Park. The Spartans beat them 35-17 in the second to last game of the regular-season.

The way Williamsville North played against Maritime (5-4) coming out of halftime with a 14-6 lead was a preview of how tough its offense can be for opposing defenses.

When the Spartans received the ball coming out of the break, they ran a hurry-up offense and didn’t look back. Their pace and offensive flow forced the Falcons to call a timeout in an attempt to thwart their momentum.

“Just shove the ball down their throat,” Kelly said. “Everyone knows what their doing and just run the ball.”

With the Falcons getting tired, the Spartans sensed it and capitalized with Kendal Donovan running in for a 15-yard touchdown, for what would be the final score of the game.

“The hurry up is our best offense,” Palizay said. “It didn’t give them time to set on the line and adjust which is how we challenge their speed and physicality.”

Earlier, Williamsville North junior DJ Leonard scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 40-yard run in the first quarter, his fourth TD of the season. That snapped a two-game mini streak without a score.

Later in the period, the Spartans were punting from near their own end zone, and WNY Maritime/Health Sciences read the trajectory of the kick perfectly, as senior Jeremy Thompson caught it and ran in for a 41-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the quarter.

The two-point attempt failed and Williamsville North led entering the second.

As the second quarter progressed, it was the Spartans’ Donovan who ran in for a 20-yard touchdown, his 11th of the season. He’s scored a touchdown in a season-high three consecutive games. Following the extra point, Williamsville North was up 14-6.

The remainder of the quarter saw both teams making great plays, but neither being able to get back into the end zone until WNY Maritime/Health Sciences’ Thompson caught a 20-yard reception, for what was the Falcons’ final score of the game.

The loss ends WNY Maritime/Health Sciences streak of consecutive sectional championships at three, which came when they were in Class B. As for Williamsville North, the Spartans are now two wins shy of their first sectional title since 2013.