Williamsville North beats Lancaster 2-1 on penalty kicks in Class AA boys soccer semifinal

Williamsville North was swept by Lancaster in the regular-season series, but the Spartans were ready to reverse the tide when the teams met Tuesday evening at West Seneca East in a Section VI Class AA boys soccer semifinal game.

No. 3 seed Williamsville North (12-5-1), the two-time defending sectional champion, finally got the best of No. 2 Lancaster (13-5), winning 2-1 on penalty kicks (5-3) after a winner couldn’t be decided in double overtime.

“The teams were even all year,” Williamsville North coach David LaMastra said. “I just think earlier in the season we allowed them scoring a goal to affect us. I think the boys kept their composure. We’re a super skilled team that believes in each other, and that was the difference in the game.”

After 32 minutes of both teams being scoreless, Spartans senior captain forward Sammy Tringli scored his team-high 17th goal of the season to break the seal. Tringli intercepted a Legends pass at midfield and outran a defender, made Lancaster’s goalie fall after a crossover and kicked the ball into an empty net.

Given the pace of the game, Tringli’s goal seemed like it might be the winning goal, but Legends junior forward Mikey Defelice came through when his team needed him most, scoring his eighth goal of the season with five minutes left in regulation to tie the game 1-1.

“We lost to these guys twice, but we came into the game knowing it would be different this time,” Tringli said. “We knew we would play a lot better and did it as a team.”

With three seconds remaining in the second half, Lancaster had one last opportunity to score, but Williamsville North senior goalie Trevor Moser leaped high for a game-saving block and fell hard following his defensive stop. He was on the ground for multiple minutes and was replaced by Colin Taylor for overtime and penalty kicks.

LaMastra says Moser was sent to the hospital following the fall after suffering an injury to his forearm.

“For Colin Taylor to come in and come up huge for us off the bench was huge,” LaMastra said. “Unfortunately, it looks like Trevor is done, but we’ll know for sure. The boys rallied behind the next man up mentality.”

Without their starting goalie for possibly the rest of the season, Taylor showed he’s more than capable of protecting the team’s goal, as the Spartans are a win away from a third straight sectional title, a feat the program hasn’t accomplished since 1987-1989.

“It’s tough to win once or twice, let alone three times. It’s unheard of,” LaMastra said. “Fifteen of these guys weren’t even around for the first one. I think it says a lot about the upperclassmen, they set the standard high. I think these guys keep the standard as Spartans high. It’s a testament to them we’re on our third title game, it’s incredible.”

Williamsville North will play for the Class AA title at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against either No. 1 Clarence or No. 5 Lockport. The game will be played at West Seneca East.